Where to find the Glide Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Glide Armor might seem fairly rudimentary at first, but it hides one of the most groundbreaking abilities in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The set increases the skydive mobility of Link, which is a good bonus on its own that you’ll only take advantage of in certain situations. Upgrading the armor, however, grants the ability to survive fall damage entirely.

If you tend to skydive often and can’t quite get the timing right of opening your paraglider before you hit the ground, don’t fret. This guide explains where to find the Glide Armor set — the Glide Shirt, Glide Tights, and Glide Mask — locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and how to upgrade it to obtain the Impact Proof bonus. That way, you can say goodbye to fall damage and be (free) free falling without repercussions.

Glide Armor chest piece location

You can find the Glide Shirt on Courage Island at the coordinates (-2400, 0824, 0615), which is a sky island northwest of the Central Hyrule Sky. To get there quickly, Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower is your best bet. Launch skyward, then glide southwest to the island below the rounded elevations on the side.

Funnily enough, out of the three spots, this is probably the one you can easily get to the top without much effort. Doing so will allow you to activate the trial and do a test run. Once you’re at the bottom, the Construct will ask you if you want to do a challenge.

Regardless of how you get to Courage Island, you’ll then have to pay the fee of one Zonai charge and take on the challenge.

You’ll have to repeat this challenge in various locations for all three armor pieces. In essence, you need to skydive through green rings floating in mid-air, up until you end up back again on the island with the Construct, with the final destination being the pool of water in the center. If you’re struggling, try not to speed up your dive using R too often — take a second or two after you go through a green ring to reposition yourself towards the next one.

Completing this trial will reward you with the Glide Shirt. This armor piece has 2 defense and increases your skydive mobility. Oh, and don’t forget to activate the Taunhiy Shrine before you leave.

Glide Armor legs piece location

You can find the Glide Tights on Bravery Island at the coordinates (0176, 1988, 0758), which is a sky island in the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago. In order to get there, head over to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, launch into the air, and paraglide south to the circle-shaped island far south out of the group of four there.

Don’t worry about the massive structures on the way. You can paraglide your way to the island since it’s on a lower elevation. Just make sure to switch between diving and paragliding. Or better yet, cook yourself some meals with Stamella Shrooms to keep your stamina up.

Once you’re on the island, you’ll find a Steward Construct. They’ll tell you about the dive ceremony. Hand over one Zonai charge, then take on the timed challenge, tasking you to skydive through green rings as fast as you can.

Completing this trial will reward you with the Glide Tights. This armor piece has 2 defense and increases your skydive mobility. Don’t forget to activate the Simosiwak Shrine on your way out.

Glide Armor head piece location

You can find the Glide Mask on Valor Island at the coordinates (4459, -821, 1114), which is a sky island in the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago. In order to get there, I recommend using the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower to launch into the sky, then paragliding northeast towards the circle-shaped surface you see on the map.

You don’t need to climb anything, as the island is on a low elevation. I was able to tackle this just by paragliding toward it, but if you’re struggling, I recommend cooking meals with Stamella Shrooms so you can replenish your stamina along the way.

Once you’re on the island, you’ll find a Steward Construct. They’ll tell you about the dive ceremony. For the low price of one Zonai charge, you’ll be able to take on a timed challenge, asking you to skydive through green rings as fast as you can.

Completing this trial will reward you with the Glide Mask. This armor piece has 2 defense and increases your skydive mobility. Also, don’t forget to activate the Sihajog Shrine on the island.

How to remove fall damage in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you have the entire Glide Armor set, upgrading each armor piece twice will grant you the Impact Proof bonus, which completely negates fall damage when you’re wearing the whole set.

In order to do so, you’re going to need the following:

First upgrade : 3 Keese wings for each armor piece, and a rupees fee.

: 3 Keese wings for each armor piece, and a rupees fee. Second upgrade: 5 Keese wings and 6 Aerocuda eyeballs for each armor piece, as well as a rupees fee.

Remember that for both items, once you have Sensor + installed on your Purah Pad, you can take a picture using the in-game camera (just drop them on the ground!) and head to the Hyrule Compendium to mark them. Then, as you’re roaming around, the sensor will let you know of any nearby sightings.

Once you have everything, head over to any of the Great Fairy Fountains and upgrade each armor piece twice. There won’t be any grand celebration from the fairy, but once you open your inventory, you’ll see the “Impact Proof” bonus next to the armor. Now go, and skydive without fear.