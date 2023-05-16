How to get the Fierce Deity Armor and Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is awash with Easter eggs and references to other games in the Zelda series, and one of them, the Fierce Deity Set, requires a particularly involved journey across the Surface of Hyrule. The set is a reference to the form Link takes at the end of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (provided he’s collected every other mask in the game), which gives him incredible power over the final boss.

Below, we’ll walk you through the process of collecting the Fierce Deity Armor, Mask, Boots, and finally, the Sword, whose locations range from Central Hyrule, to the Eldin Region, to the Akkala Region in the far northeast part of the map.

Begin the Fierce Deity Armor quest, find Ember Trousers, and solve the riddle of Misko’s Cave of Chests

To kick off the requisite quest, warp to Kisinona Shrine next to Cephla Lake in Eldin Canyon, and head slightly north, around the big boulder blocking your view, until you see the smoke from a fire below. If you haven’t unlocked the Shrine’s fast-travel point yet, you can see where you’re heading in the image below.

Once there, you’ll meet the treasure hunters Domidak and Prissen, who are reclining against the cliff wall outside of Cephla Lake Cave. (You may have already met these two elsewhere — they’re searching for the fabled treasure of the famous Misko all across Hyrule.) Speak to them, and they’ll tell you that there are too many chests in the nearby cave, and they can’t figure out which one houses anything more than a Green Rupee. As usual, a Freudian slip will hint that you can feed their dog, who is lounging near their tent, and it will lead you to the correct chest. We fed the canine four apples (there are two on the nearby wooden box, if you’re running low) and the dog guided us to a dirt-covered chest, inside of which rested the Ember Trousers, which allow for a Hot Weather Attack.

[Ed. Note: Eagle-eyed readers will notice that we’re already wearing the Fierce Deity Armor in the above image. As is often the case in Tears of the Kingdom, we began this quest out-of-order in another region of the world. This guide outlines the intended way to gather the armor, though, so worry not.]

The Ember Trousers are not what we’re here for. Luckily, Domidak and Prissen enter the cave shortly after you’ve opened the chest to begrudgingly congratulate you, open one final chest, and give you a message from Misko himself. This letter will kick off the side quest Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity.

Where to find the location of the Fierce Deity Armor

To follow Misko’s hints and find the Fierce Deity Armor, head to the Akkala Citadel Ruins, as shown in the image below. If you’ve already completed Domizuin Shrine, warp there, and you’ll immediately be at the summit.

The “bedchamber” you’re looking for (which Misko mentioned in his letter) is on the southwest side of the big central building in the Ruins. Head there, but be careful — a Gloom Spawn is haunting the Citadel grounds. We have a detailed guide on how to beat Gloom Hands/Red Hands/Gloom Spawn, but avoiding it is also an option on the way to the bedchamber.

To enter the bedchamber, look for a low hole in the wall, as shown in the center of the image below. Crouch-walk through the hole until you’re at the edge of a Cave entrance.

Jump into the Cave, open the chest, and receive the Fierce Deity Armor.

Where to find the location of the Fierce Deity Mask

To find the Fierce Deity Mask, head to Skull Lake, west of Akkala Wilds, and north of Death Mountain. Per Misko’s hint, you want to skydive through the “left eye” (which is actually the right eye on the map). To do so, we warped to Sitsum Shrine near the summit of Death Mountain, skirted the ridge, leapt from the northern slopes, and glided until we were right above the opening.

Once inside the Cave, fight through a group of Stalkoblins and destroy a few boulder-walls until you encounter a Stalnox. With a few well placed shots to his massive eye, and a few powerful swings to said eye once it pops out of its socket and starts rolling around the cavern, you should be able to dispatch the enemy in no time.

Once the Stalnox is dead, climb the moss-covered platform with the tribal flags on it, and open the chest for the Fierce Deity Mask.

Where to find the location for the Fierce Deity Boots

Once again, we’re going into a cave. (Beginning to see a theme here?) The next location is in the Ancient Tree Stump at the center of the lake just north of Mount Daphnes on the west end of Hyrule Field. Cross the makeshift wooden bridge to get to the stump, and dive inside.

Once there, you’ll be standing on a collection of walkways made of giant tangled tree roots. Head to the root running along the surface of the water at the bottom of the cave, and follow it to a wall of hanging vines. Slash them, and proceed to the other side.

Follow the pathway behind the vines and climb several mossy walls in the next area, until you arrive in a room with more roots, and yet another wall of vines at the back. Slash these vines, open the chest, and collect the Fierce Deity Boots.

Where to find the location of the Fierce Deity Sword

Now that you’ve collected all three Fierce Deity Armor pieces, head back to Cephla Lake Cave, where you first spoke to Domidak and Prissen. Simply enter the room that housed all of the decoy chests, and a stone door, presumably sensing that you’re wearing all three Fierce Deity Armor pieces, will open at the back of the cavern. Open the chest to receive the Fierce Deity Sword, complete Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity, and complete your homage to Majora’s Mask.