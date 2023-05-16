How to get the Fierce Deity Armor and Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is awash with Easter eggs and references to other games in the Zelda series, and one of them, the Fierce Deity Set — which is one of many Misko’s Treasure quests — requires a particularly involved journey across the Surface of Hyrule.

The set is a reference to the form Link takes at the end of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (provided he’s collected every other mask in the game), which gives him incredible power over the final boss.

It’s possible to get the Fierce Deity Armor via amiibo, but you can also find each piece of it around Hyrule. Below, we’ll walk you through the process of collecting the Fierce Deity Armor, Mask, Boots, and finally, the Sword, whose locations range from Central Hyrule, to the Eldin Region, to the Akkala Region in the far northeast part of the map.

There is a quest line that’ll lead you to the Fierce Deity Armor, but you can skip it all and just head straight to the locations with the chests. Below, we detail where to find all the pieces of Fierce Deity Armor and Sword. If you want to do things the old-fashioned way, we’ve also outlined the quest steps at the bottom of this post.

Fierce Deity Armor (chest) location

To find the Fierce Deity Armor, head to the Akkala Citadel Ruins, as shown in the image below. If you’ve already completed Domizuin Shrine, warp there, and you’ll immediately be at the summit.

The “bedchamber” you’re looking for (which Misko mentioned in his letter) is on the southwest side of the big central building in the Ruins. Head there, but be careful — a Gloom Spawn is haunting the Citadel grounds. You can fight Gloom Hands, but avoiding it is also an option on the way to the bedchamber.

To enter the bedchamber, look for a low hole in the wall, as shown in the center of the image below. Crouch-walk through the hole until you’re at the edge of a cave entrance.

Jump into the cave, open the chest, and receive the Fierce Deity Armor, which boosts your attack and has +3 defense at base.

Fierce Deity Mask (headpiece) location

To find the Fierce Deity Mask, head to Skull Lake, west of Akkala Wilds, and north of Death Mountain. Per Misko’s hint, you want to skydive through the “left eye” (which is actually the right eye on the map). To do so, we warped to Sitsum Shrine near the summit of Death Mountain, skirted the ridge, leapt from the northern slopes, and glided until we were right above the opening.

Once you’re inside the cave, fight through a group of Stalkoblins and destroy a few boulder-walls until you encounter a Stalnox. With a few well placed shots to his massive eye, and a few powerful swings to said eye once it pops out of its socket and starts rolling around the cavern, you should be able to dispatch the enemy in no time.

Once the Stalnox is dead, climb the moss-covered platform with the tribal flags on it, and open the chest for the Fierce Deity Mask, which increases your attack and grants +3 defense.

Fierce Deity Boots (bottom) location

Once again, we’re going into a cave. (Beginning to see a theme here?) The next location is in the Ancient Tree Stump at the center of the lake just north of Mount Daphnes on the west end of Hyrule Field. Cross the makeshift wooden bridge to get to the stump, and dive inside.

Once there, you’ll be standing on a collection of walkways made of giant tangled tree roots. Head to the root running along the surface of the water at the bottom of the cave, and follow it to a wall of hanging vines. Slash them, and proceed to the other side.

Follow the pathway behind the vines and climb several mossy walls in the next area, until you arrive in a room with more roots, and yet another wall of vines at the back. Slash these vines, open the chest, and collect the Fierce Deity Boots, which increases your attack and gives you a boost of +3 defense.

Fierce Deity Sword location

Now that you’ve collected all three Fierce Deity Armor pieces, head to Cephla Lake Cave.

Simply enter the room that houses all of the decoy chests, and a stone door, presumably sensing that you’re wearing all three Fierce Deity Armor pieces, will open at the back of the cavern. Open the chest to receive the Fierce Deity Sword, complete “Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity,” and complete your homage to Majora’s Mask.

Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity quest starting location

If you want to do the quest as intended, warp to Kisinona Shrine next to Cephla Lake in Eldin Canyon, and head slightly north, around the big boulder blocking your view, until you see the smoke from a fire below.

Once there, you’ll meet the treasure hunters Domidak and Prissen, who are reclining against the cliff wall outside of Cephla Lake Cave. (You may have already met these two elsewhere — they’re searching for the fabled treasure of the famous Misko all across Hyrule.) Speak to them, and they’ll tell you that there are too many chests in the nearby cave, and they can’t figure out which one houses anything more than a Green Rupee.

As usual, a Freudian slip will hint that you can feed their dog, who is lounging near their tent, and it will lead you to the correct chest. We fed the canine four apples (there are two on the nearby wooden box, if you’re running low) and the dog guided us to a dirt-covered chest, inside of which rested the Ember Trousers, which allow for a Hot Weather Attack.

[Ed. Note: Eagle-eyed readers will notice that we’re already wearing the Fierce Deity Armor in the above image. As is often the case in Tears of the Kingdom, we began this quest out-of-order in another region of the world. This guide outlines the intended way to gather the armor, though, so worry not.]

The Ember Trousers are not what we’re here for. Luckily, Domidak and Prissen enter the cave shortly after you’ve opened the chest to begrudgingly congratulate you, open one final chest, and give you a message from Misko himself. This letter will kick off the side quest “Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity.”

Fierce Deity Armor upgrade costs, effect, and set bonus

Worn individually, the Fierce Deity Armor pieces increase Link’s attack through an Attack Up buff.

With all three Fierce Deity Armor pieces, it’s time to get the set bonus and increase the armor total. After you upgrade each armor piece to level two and equip all three pieces, you’ll get a Charge Attack Stamina Up set bonus, which makes your charge stamina attacks use less stamina. To upgrade the Fierce Deity Armor to max, you’ll need to track down Hinoxes, the three dragons (Dinraal, Naydra, and Farosh), and Lynels. For more information on what materials you need, check out the table below.

Fierce Deity Armor Upgrade Cost Armor Piece First Upgrade Second Upgrade Third Upgrade Fourth Upgrade Armor Piece First Upgrade Second Upgrade Third Upgrade Fourth Upgrade Fierce Deity Mask 1 Dinraal's Scale, 15 Hinox Toenails, 10 rupees 1 Dinraal's Claw, 15 Hinox Teeth, 50 rupees 1 Shard of Dinraal's Fang, 2 Hinox Guts, 200 rupees 1 Dinraal's Horn, 2 Lynel Guts, 500 rupees Fierce Deity Armor 1 Naydra's Scale, 15 Hinox Toenails, 10 rupees 1 Naydra's Claw, 15 Hinox Teeth, 50 rupees 1 Shard of Naydra's Fang, 2 Hinox Guts, 200 rupees 1 Naydra's Horn, 2 Lynel Guts, 500 rupees Fierce Deity Boots 1 Farosh's Scale, 15 Hinox Toenails, 10 rupees 1 Farosh's Claw, 15 Hinox Teeth, 50 Rupees 1 Shard of Farosh's Fang, 2 Hinox Guts, 200 rupees 1 Farosh's Horn, 2 Lynel Guts, 500 rupees

This means to upgrade all of your Fierce Deity Armor, you’ll need 15 Hinox toenails, 15 Hinox teeth, 6 Hinox guts, 6 Lynel guts, 3 specific dragon scales, teeth, fangs, and horns, and 2,280 rupees.

Once you’ve found all three pieces of the Fierce Deity Armor, consult our list of all armor sets and set bonuses to see what to find next, or check out our recommendations for the best armor.

Update (May 26): We’ve added information about what it costs to upgrade the Fierce Deity Armor