Ukoojisi Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ukoojisi Shrine is located in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda Sky Archipelago to the southeast of the Great Sky Island. To reveal the shrine, you’ll have to find a crystal and move it between a couple of different sky islands — which is a process that’s part of the “West Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest.

Our guide will help you find the Ukoojisi Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Ukoojisi Shrine location

Ukoojisi Shrine is found within the West Necluda Sky Archipelago region at the coordinates (1470, -2170, 0585). It’s a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, which means the puzzle is outside of the shrine — you’ll need to move a crystal to open the shrine itself.

Ukoojisi Shrine puzzle solution

The Ukoojisi Shrine puzzle takes place over the sky islands in the West Necluda Sky Archipelago. The first step is to get there, launching yourself into the sky from Popla Hills Skyview Tower southwest of Kakariko Village.

1. Finding Ukoojisi Shrine begins “The West Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest where you’ll have to find the glowing green crystal nearby and return it to the shrine. You’ll start on island No. 1 (marked on the map above), where a Zonai glider and Zonai devices await.

2. The crystal is located on a two-tiered sky island — island No. 2, north of island No. 1 — at the coordinates (1699, -1841, 0651). You’ll need a sharp weapon (like an ax or sword) to cut through a series of wooden vines that block access to the West Necluda Sky Crystal. Fire works as well.

3. Pick up the crystal to activate the homing beam that points toward Ukoojisi Shrine. There’s a Zonai Wing glider near the crystal, as well as Zonai fans, batteries, and a steering stick to build a powered aircraft to take you to the next sky island. Using Ultrahand, attach the Sky Crystal to your glider and take off.

4. Follow the homing beam southwest to sky island No. 3 where Ukoojisi Shrine is located, at the coordinates (1470, -2170, 0585). We’ve found that the best way to land your plane is to just… crash it into your destination.

5. Bring the crystal to the shrine location to open the shrine.

6. Ukoojisi Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all you have to do is walk in and collect your rewards: a mighty zonaite shield and Light of Blessing.