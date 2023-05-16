Mayam Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayam Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s North Hyrule Sky Archipelago.

Our guide will help you find the Mayam Shrine location, solve its associated puzzles, and collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Mayam Shrine location

The Mayam Shrine is found within the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago region at the coordinates of (0344, 2815, 1820). It’s a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, which means the puzzle is outside of the shrine — you’ll need to move a crystal to open the shrine.

Mayam Shrine puzzle solution

The Mayam Shrine puzzle takes place over the two big sky islands in the northernmost areas of the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago. The first step is to fight the Flux Construct I to get a crystal, then transfer it to the Mayam Shrine location.

1. The Flux Construct I fight is on the largest sky island in the archipelago. You’ll notice one special block that’s part of the Construct — the glowing one. We used a Keese eye honing arrow to target it to get the Construct to stumble. Then, use Ultrahand to pull it out and the Construct will fall apart, and the crystal will fall out.

2. Keep hitting the glowing box regardless of the form the Construct takes. Do this over and over until it’s defeated.

3. You can safely move the crystal once the fight is over.

4. Pick up the crystal. The beam emitting from it will point you toward the shrine, which is to the north, but higher up in the sky. Move the crystal to the smaller part of the current island, which is where you’ll launch it from.

5. Use a floating platform with fans and rockets attached to get yourself way up into the sky, above the cross-shaped island where the shrine is. Use the rockets to navigate the floating platform closer to the shrine’s sky island.

6. You may need to use a Zonai glider to make it to the sky island before, depending on where you end up. The good news is that the crystal will continue to guide you toward the shrine.

7. Bring the crystal to the shrine location to open the shrine.

8. Head inside, grab the chest, and complete the shrine to get Rauru’s Blessing.