The Beast and The Princess quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Beast and The Princess is a quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, part of the side adventure for The Lucky Clover Gazette. It requires you to have started the larger Lucky Clover Gazette side adventure called Potential Princess Sighting, first by meeting Rito reporter Penn in Lookout Landing and heading over to the paper’s headquarters in Hebra, right outside Rito Village.

The Beast and the Princess is one of 12 parts of the Potential Princess Sighting side adventures tied to Tears of the Kingdom’s stables.

The Beast and the Princess quest steps

The Beast and the Princess is a side adventure within the Potential Princess Sighting side adventure, and there’s a lot of traveling involved. Here’s what you’ll do, in a TL;DR version:

1. Meet Penn to start the quest, first in Lookout Landing then outside Rito Village. (Rito Village is where Potential Princess Sighting begins.)

2. Head to the New Serenne Stable to get a tip on Zelda’s whereabouts with some rumored beasts. (This is where The Beast and the Princess officially begins.)

3. Get more information from the Lakeside Stable in Faron.

4. Find Cima and the beasts in Faron.

How to start the The Beast and the Princess quest

The Beast and the Princess is one of several parts of the Potential Princess Sightings side adventure, and a side adventure in its own right. To begin, you must have already started the Potential Princess Sighting side adventure: The first step there is to talk to Penn outside the Lookout Landing skytower before heading to meet him at the Lucky Clover Gazette building outside Rito Village. We’ve marked it with a star below.

The paper’s editor-in-chief will send you two out to all 12 stables to seek out information on Princess Zelda’s whereabouts. You do can these in any order, and each stable will kick off its own little story. The Beast and the Princess is one of those; to start it, head to the New Serenne Stable in Hyrule Field. (The closest shrine is the Sinawak Shrine.)

Heading south to find the rumored beast

Penn will be waiting by the stable’s front desk. He’ll tell you the folks around have seen the beast in a subtropical region in the south. That’s Faron, which is directly south from Central Hyrule. It’s a trek if you haven’t unlocked any nearby towers, but shouldn’t take too long.

Once you’re in Faron, you’ll stumble upon Lakeside Stable, where the stable keep will be talking about the animal sanctuary nearby. That’s where the beasts are. (You may also stumble upon the Cima and the Dondon sanctuary first, which is fine too!) Either way, the the beasts and Cima are just north of Lakeside Stable. Finn will arrive once you talk to Cima, and the quest will be complete — turns out, Zelda was just doing research on this new species. We’ve marked Cima’s location with a star on the map below.

The closest shrine is the Joju-u-u Shrine, just outside the stable.

The Beast and the Princess reward

For completing the side adventure within a side adventure, you get 50 rupees. Not bad, considering the Lucky Gazette EIC wished she could ask you to work for free. Look, that’s media for you!