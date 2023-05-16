Kisinona Shrine ‘Wind Power’ solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kisinona Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Canyon region.

Our guide will help you find the Kisinona Shrine location and walk you through solving its Wind Power puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Kisinona Shrine location

Kisinona Shrine is along the southern edge of the Eldin Canyon region directly east of the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower — you’ll find it on the western shore of Cephla Lake just north of Foothills Stable. (Technically, it’s closer to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.) Its exact coordinates are (2567, 1239, 0172).

Kisinona Shrine ‘Wind Power’ puzzle solution

Kisinona Shrine is a quick shrine where you’ll use Zonai fans to solve a puzzle.

1. When you first enter Kisinona Shrine, ignore the large wheel and windmills in the center of the room. Head to the right to find a pair of fans.

2. Pick one up and carry it to the other side (left when you entered) to find a short pillar there.

3. Place the fan on the ground with the blade side up and hit it to activate it.

4. Paraglide up the updraft it creates and open the chest there for a mighty Construct bow.

5. Back down on the ground, you can turn your attention to that big wheel now.

6. Use Ultrahand to attach both fans to the wheel on opposite sides — make sure they’re facing opposite directions.

7. Hit one of them to activate them both. After a second of spinning, the gate to the exit will open and you and go collect your Light of Blessing.