How to get the Ember Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ember Armor is more than just a great fit for Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Wearing pieces of this armor grants the hero with fire damage whenever he’s in high-temperature environments. If you’re exploring Gerudo Desert, or Goron City and its surroundings, this set is a great option to make the most out of the hot weather.

It’s likely that you’ll receive hints of where to find the Ember Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from NPCs or Old Maps scattered across Hyrule. Similarly to the Frostbite Armor, if you want to skip the additional steps and get straight to the treasure, this guide explains where to find the Ember Armor set — detailing the spots for the Ember Shirt, Ember Trousers, and Ember Headdress.

Ember Armor chest piece location

You can find the Ember Shirt inside the Goronbi River Cave at the coordinates (1415, 2108, 0287), found between the Golow River and the Goronbi River, which are southwest of Goron City. If you look at the map, the entrance to the cave is at the southern point of the river, facing west.

There are some enemies nearby, which you can just ignore and run inside. You’re going to need the Flamebreaker Armor to enter the cave, which you can purchase in YunoboCo HQ.

You’ll be greeted by a Horriblin right away. Remember that Recall is super useful to throw boulders back at them, as well as any long-range attacks so they drop from the ceiling.

Once you fully enter the cave, you’ll see a small river of lava. There are moving platforms that come from the right side, which you can use to make your way through the cave. There’s a chest in sight, which has a ruby inside. You want to continue moving to the right.

Keep using the moving rock platforms. At this point, they’ll be moving in the opposite direction of Link. You can use Recall to change this, however, which will prove useful for the wall of lava ahead of you.

Beware of the Like Like ahead. As always, wait for the enemy to expose its tongue, and attack it for a stun.

Then, you’ll need to go through the river of lava one more time. Another rock platform should naturally come your way. If it doesn’t, use Ultrahand to grab one, and just place it on this second river that takes you farther into the cave.

Almost there. As soon as you emerge on the other side, take the first turn to the right that you see, which requires some climbing. This will lead you inside the treasure room.

From here, go ahead and open the chest to grab the Ember Shirt. This armor piece has 2 defense and adds a fire to your attacks when you’re in high-temperature environments.

Ember Armor legs piece location

You can find the Ember Trousers inside Cephla Lake Cave at the coordinates (2591, 1332, 0153), which is found west of the lake itself, which in turn is northwest of Zora’s Domain and south of Death Mountain. As you get close, you’ll be able to spot smoke from a campfire.

There are two people next to the entrance. You’ll have to talk to them in order to be granted permission to enter the cave. This kickstarts the “Misko’s Cave of Chests” side quest.

There are no enemies inside this cave, which is refreshing. Now, as the name of the quest implies, there are a ton of chests. Most of them will give you a single rupee once opened, which isn’t that helpful.

The chest you want is actually stuck in the ground, so prepare to use Ultrahand to grab it. Then, aim at the chest that is slightly left of the center of the cave and toward the back wall, which is highlighted in the screenshot above. If you take the brightbloom seed on the wall as a reference, the correct chest is to the left of it.

Open the chest to get your hands (or legs, rather) on the Ember Trousers. This armor piece has 2 defense and adds a fire to your attacks when you’re in high-temperature environments.

Ember Armor head piece location

You can find the Ember Headdress inside the YunoboCo HQ South Cave at the coordinates (1713, 2719, 0403), found north of Goron City and west of Death Mountain. Looking at the map, it’s next to the mine cart tracks that connect Goron City with YunoboCo HQ, southeast of the HQ itself, and in between the Darunia Lake and Golow River in terms of its horizontal position.

You’re going to need the Flamebreaker Armor to head inside. Two Horriblins are waiting to greet you. Remember to use Recall to return any rocks they throw at you, as well as your bow to attack them from afar.

If you look at the right side of the cave, there is a rock wall that you can destroy with either a bomb flower or any weapons Fused with a rock; there are a few rocks nearby in case you need a new one.

Once inside, you’ll be able to finish building a Zonai car of sorts. It’s only missing two wheels. One of them is on the ground, and the other is stuck in the inner wall of that room.

Then, all you need to do is hop over it, grab the lever to move it, and cross the pool of lava to the other side.

After the short trip, hop off where two ores of luminous stones are, and open the chest to acquire the Ember Headdress. This armor piece has 2 defense and adds a fire to your attacks when you’re in high-temperature environments, such as this cave. That’s all for the Ember Armor set!