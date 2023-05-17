 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get the Ember Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Master fire attacks with the Ember Armor set

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
Link stands with a thinking pose wearing the full Ember Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The headwear gives him curvy horns and long hair. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Ember Armor is more than just a great fit for Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Wearing pieces of this armor grants the hero with fire damage whenever he’s in high-temperature environments. If you’re exploring Gerudo Desert, or Goron City and its surroundings, this set is a great option to make the most out of the hot weather.

It’s likely that you’ll receive hints of where to find the Ember Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from NPCs or Old Maps scattered across Hyrule. Similarly to the Frostbite Armor, if you want to skip the additional steps and get straight to the treasure, this guide explains where to find the Ember Armor set — detailing the spots for the Ember Shirt, Ember Trousers, and Ember Headdress.

Ember Armor chest piece location

A screenshot of the map location of the Goronbi River Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You can find the Ember Shirt inside the Goronbi River Cave at the coordinates (1415, 2108, 0287), found between the Golow River and the Goronbi River, which are southwest of Goron City. If you look at the map, the entrance to the cave is at the southern point of the river, facing west.

Link overlooks the entrance to the Goronbi River Cave from a cliff above in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

There are some enemies nearby, which you can just ignore and run inside. You’re going to need the Flamebreaker Armor to enter the cave, which you can purchase in YunoboCo HQ.

You’ll be greeted by a Horriblin right away. Remember that Recall is super useful to throw boulders back at them, as well as any long-range attacks so they drop from the ceiling.

Link watches two rock platforms swimming to his way over lava in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once you fully enter the cave, you’ll see a small river of lava. There are moving platforms that come from the right side, which you can use to make your way through the cave. There’s a chest in sight, which has a ruby inside. You want to continue moving to the right.

Link uses Recall to change the movement of a rock platform swimming over lava in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Keep using the moving rock platforms. At this point, they’ll be moving in the opposite direction of Link. You can use Recall to change this, however, which will prove useful for the wall of lava ahead of you.

Beware of the Like Like ahead. As always, wait for the enemy to expose its tongue, and attack it for a stun.

Link uses Ultrahand to move a rock platform to the other side of the lava river in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Then, you’ll need to go through the river of lava one more time. Another rock platform should naturally come your way. If it doesn’t, use Ultrahand to grab one, and just place it on this second river that takes you farther into the cave.

Link overlooks the passage to the right that leads to the treasure room in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Almost there. As soon as you emerge on the other side, take the first turn to the right that you see, which requires some climbing. This will lead you inside the treasure room.

Link stands next to the entrance to the treasure room with the chest inside in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

From here, go ahead and open the chest to grab the Ember Shirt. This armor piece has 2 defense and adds a fire to your attacks when you’re in high-temperature environments.

Ember Armor legs piece location

A screenshot of the map location of the Cephla Lake Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You can find the Ember Trousers inside Cephla Lake Cave at the coordinates (2591, 1332, 0153), which is found west of the lake itself, which in turn is northwest of Zora’s Domain and south of Death Mountain. As you get close, you’ll be able to spot smoke from a campfire.

Link overlooks the Cephla Lake Cave entrance from above, standing on a cliff in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

There are two people next to the entrance. You’ll have to talk to them in order to be granted permission to enter the cave. This kickstarts the “Misko’s Cave of Chests” side quest.

There are no enemies inside this cave, which is refreshing. Now, as the name of the quest implies, there are a ton of chests. Most of them will give you a single rupee once opened, which isn’t that helpful.

Link uses Ultrahand and aims at a chest in the far end of the cave, which is stuck in the ground, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The chest you want is actually stuck in the ground, so prepare to use Ultrahand to grab it. Then, aim at the chest that is slightly left of the center of the cave and toward the back wall, which is highlighted in the screenshot above. If you take the brightbloom seed on the wall as a reference, the correct chest is to the left of it.

Link picks up the Ember Trousers from inside the chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Open the chest to get your hands (or legs, rather) on the Ember Trousers. This armor piece has 2 defense and adds a fire to your attacks when you’re in high-temperature environments.

Ember Armor head piece location

A screenshot of the map location of the YunoboCo HQ South Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You can find the Ember Headdress inside the YunoboCo HQ South Cave at the coordinates (1713, 2719, 0403), found north of Goron City and west of Death Mountain. Looking at the map, it’s next to the mine cart tracks that connect Goron City with YunoboCo HQ, southeast of the HQ itself, and in between the Darunia Lake and Golow River in terms of its horizontal position.

Link heads toward the entrance to the YunoboCo HQ South Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You’re going to need the Flamebreaker Armor to head inside. Two Horriblins are waiting to greet you. Remember to use Recall to return any rocks they throw at you, as well as your bow to attack them from afar.

Link prepares to fight a Horriblin inside the YunoboCo HQ South Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

If you look at the right side of the cave, there is a rock wall that you can destroy with either a bomb flower or any weapons Fused with a rock; there are a few rocks nearby in case you need a new one.

Link enters a room in the right side of the cave with Zonai devices inside in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once inside, you’ll be able to finish building a Zonai car of sorts. It’s only missing two wheels. One of them is on the ground, and the other is stuck in the inner wall of that room.

Link uses Ultrahand to grab the wheels and complete the Zonai construction in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Then, all you need to do is hop over it, grab the lever to move it, and cross the pool of lava to the other side.

Link approaches the chest in the other side of the cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

After the short trip, hop off where two ores of luminous stones are, and open the chest to acquire the Ember Headdress. This armor piece has 2 defense and adds a fire to your attacks when you’re in high-temperature environments, such as this cave. That’s all for the Ember Armor set!

