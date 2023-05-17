How to get the Frostbite Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Frostbite Armor is a set with excellent qualities for your trips through cold environments in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Wearing pieces of this armor imbues Link’s attacks with ice damage whenever he’s in low-temperature environments. If you’re exploring Rito Village and its whereabouts, this set is a great option to make the most of the cold weather.

It’s likely that you’ll receive hints on where to find the Frostbite Armor from NPCs or Old Maps scattered across Hyrule. But like with the Ember Armor, if you want to skip the additional steps and get straight to the treasure, we’ll explain where to find it as quickly as possible — detailing the spots for the Frostbite Shirt, Frostbite Trousers, and Frostbite Headdress.

Frostbite Armor chest piece location

You can find the Frostbite Shirt inside the Brightcap cave at the coordinates (-3002, 1641, 0201), east of Rito Village. From the Lucky Clover Gazette, follow the main road that leads to Tabantha Hills until you’re in the same vertical position as the Tama Pond up north (looking at the map for reference). The entrance is slightly south, and there are two characters chatting right before it.

We’re kicking things off with a simple enough cave. Shortly after you enter, you’ll be greeted by a Horriblin. Recall is your best friend here, in case the enemy throws a rock at you. But as usual, an arrow to the head will work just fine to stun and drop them to the ground.

Then, we’re continuing the smackdown with a Like Like. You can run through and ignore it if you want, or wait until it reveals its tongue so you can attack and stun it.

There isn’t much more than that in terms of combat, really. Continue making your way through the cave, and you’ll eventually be a few steps away from the treasure.

For a final obstacle, there are vines covering the chest area. If you have a fire fruit, that will burn them out and clear the path for you. If not, you can simply jump on to the wall on either side and climb your way to the other end.

Once you have access to the chest, go ahead and pick up the Frostbite Shirt inside. The armor adds 2 defense and grants cold weather attacks in low-temperature environments.

If you’re curious about the two characters chatting right outside the cave, they will ask for 10 brightcaps. You can easily pick these up inside the cave if you don’t already have that many on you. The reward is a Spicy Tomato Mushroom Stew, which grants five and a half minutes of cold resistance. This completes the “Cave Mushrooms that Grow” side quest.

Frostbite Armor legs piece location

You can find the Frostbite Trousers inside the Hebra Headspring cave at the coordinates (-2897, 2511, 0393), found right at the northern end of Hebra Headspring, which is a riverside northeast of Hebra Plunge, south of the Hebra Mountains.

As you follow the riverside, you’ll end up in a cave. In terms of enemies, you only need to worry about two Ice Keeses, which you can take down with melee attacks if they get close, or use your arrows from afar.

The problem here is getting to the other side of the cave where the treasure room is. I recommend jumping to the vertical structures, as Link can hold onto the sections close to the top that don’t have ice.

Then, jump and paraglide to the other side. Next, I threw a white chuchu jelly at the water to create an ice platform (an ice fruit will do the work just fine, too), aiming right below the wall that leads to the treasure room.

From there, I waited for a bit as the water current slowly moved the ice platform towards Link. Then I used Recall to jump on it and get close to the wall without touching the water (which will hurt Link due to the low temperature). Bear in mind that the ice platform won’t last forever, so as soon as you get close to the wall, jump and grab on.

While the ice segment of the wall isn’t suitable for Link to properly latch onto, he can grab it for a few seconds. This gave me enough time to jump my way up to the treasure room.

Once there, opening the chest will net you the Frostbite Trousers. This armor piece has 2 defense and grants cold weather attacks in low-temperature environments.

Frostbite Armor head piece location

You can find the Frostbite Shirt inside the Lake Kilsie cave at the coordinates (-3930, 2859, -0015), at the northern end of Lake Kilsie. The location is found west of the Hebra Mountains, and northwest of Rito Village.

Getting here is quite tricky — you need to go down to ground level in order to get to the entrance. I recommend lifting yourself up with the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, and then using your paraglider to get the highest possible altitude you can.

Then, once you’re close to the cavern spot, just skydive from wherever you are, and when you get close, slowly approach the lake with your paraglider.

A Horriblin will greet you almost immediately, which is annoying. Remember to use Recall and any ranged attacks you have.

Now, the inside of the cave has a breach in the ground that’s constantly letting air out. This is great to lift yourself up using your paraglider.

The room you want to get into is on the right side of the cave, seen above. There are ice stalactites blocking the entrance, but you can get rid of them by combining a fire fruit with an arrow. Or if you have a bomb flower, you can get rid of them and take out the next obstacle with one shot.

Next up is a rock wall. If you didn’t use a bomb flower before, feel free to use any weapon Fused with a rock to smash it (there are some rocks around in case you need a new one).

Once inside the treasure room, open the chest to obtain the Frostbite Headdress and complete the set. This armor grants 2 defense, as well as cold weather attacks in low-temperature environments. That’s all for the Frostbite Armor set!