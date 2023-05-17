 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sage’s Will locations, use, and upgrades in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to use Sage’s Wills and where to find them

By Julia Lee
/ new
Link in the stealth armor stands on a bright and sunny sky island next to Tulin’s Sage, who takes on a ghostly appearance. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are Sage’s Wills, key items that you can trade in to power up your Sage abilities.

The Sage’s Wills are on the sky islands and they allow you to power up one of the Sage abilities. That being said, you’ll need to choose wisely about which one you want to power up.

If you stumbled upon a Sage’s Will, but the term “Sage abilities” means nothing to you, play some more of the main story and come back here later (unless you’re OK with some gameplay spoilers below).

Before you head off to go get Sage’s Wills, we recommend having a collection of Zonai devices at your disposal, as well as Tulin’s wind ability. Lots of these islands are high up and annoying to get to, and you’re best off using power-up wings and balloons to get there.

Below, we list where to find 11 Sage’s Wills and what they do. We’ll update this guide as we find more.

How to use Sage’s Wills

When you have four Sage’s Wills, you can exchange them at a goddess statue to improve one of your Sage abilities. They’ll turn into a “Solemn Vow” from a “Vow” in your key item inventory.

Once you upgrade an ability, that’s it. You cannot trade, swap, or downgrade the upgraded abilities, so make sure you improve the ones you want first. It’s likely that you’ll be able to upgrade all five of them, so don’t stress too hard about leaving some un-upgraded. We can’t confirm this 100%, but we’re guessing that there’s 20 Sage’s Wills around the sky islands.

Once upgraded, the Sage will deal more damage, though we don’t know the specifics surrounding how much more damage they do. That being said, you should prioritize your favorites or the ones you use the most.

Sage’s Will locations

South Hyrule Sky Archipelago (-0950, -1751, 1013)

A map showing the South Hyrule sky islands, with a marker over a small island with two ponds. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Among these islands are two connected sky islands with ponds on top.

The higher-up pond has a chest with a magic staff and the lower pond has the Sage’s Will you’re looking for. To drain the water in the ponds, raise the barriers up with ultrahand as high as they go and hold them there for a moment. Drop them back down and use Recall on them, then grab the loot from the chests in the middle while the water is gone.

Link jumps into a small pond as the water drains out in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You can also fuss with tree logs and the like to create a post to stick the barriers to, but using Recall was easier for us.

South Eldin Sky Archipelago (1781, 0972, 1226)

A marker points to a small island above the Eldin region in Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Head to the island in the middle of the three connected with mine cart rails. From where the mine carts put you (at the bottom level of the island), Ascend up. Burn away these vines to grab the Sage’s Will:

Link in Tears of the Kingdom approaches an open passageway after burning some vines on a sky island Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Eldin Sky Archipelago (1765, 2266, 0827)

A marker points to a very small secluded island in Tears of the Kingdom above the Eldin region Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

This one is particularly far from other islands, making it a challenge in itself to get to. We used a wing with fans and a steering stick attached and flew in from the top of Death Mountain.

Once you get there, take out the single Construct on the island and head into the small ruins to claim your Sage’s Will.

Wellspring Island (3378, 0624, 1290)

A map marker points out an area on Wellspring Island in Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

This is actually an island that’s part of the “Sidon of the Zora” quest line, and it’ll be hard to get here without doing the quest, so make sure you’ve gotten to this point before you try to fly here on your own.

The chest with the Sage’s Will is actually attached to the Flux Construct II boss here. You can just pull it off, open the chest, and leave, if you don’t feel like actually fighting the boss.

Starview Island (-3457, -0263, 1939)

A marker points out Starview Island in Tears of the Kingdom, which is a near-perfect circle surrounded by other small islands. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Inside this orb is a light puzzle. Solving it will unlock Mayasiar Shrine, but almost solving it and doing something different on the almost-last step will give you the Sage’s Will.

To solve the puzzle, start by rotating the crank in the middle until the light hits a mirror. Then keep following the light, rotating the cranks so they keep getting new mirrors. Before you aim the final crank toward the center, aim it at the horizontally laying light mechanism in front of the small ruins. This will open the ruins, allowing you to grab the Sage’s Will from the chest. Here’s a view of our light setup, from above the device dispenser:

Link stands on top of a gumball machine-like object in Tears of the Kingdom, overlooking light reflecting off of many mirrors into a green glowing plate. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Lanayru Great Spring Sky (2910, 0525, 0929)

A marker points out a small circular island by the Wellspring Islands in Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Inside this rotating orb, you’ll need to detach the fan from the crank in the center and then rotate the crank so that the opening to the orb is about halfway open like this:

Link in Tears of the Kingdom rushes towards a semi-circle opening inside of a dome in the sky Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once that’s done, you can jump out of the hole and U-turn back into the bottom floor of the orb, which is where the chest with the Sage’s Will is.

Faron Sky Archipelago (-0360, -2586, 0894)

A large arena-shaped island with a marker on it in Tears of the Kingdom above a large lake in Faron Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Just like all the other Flux Construct bosses guarding Sage’s Wills, you can just yoink the chest off of this Flux Construct III, open it, and leave.

South Necluda Sky Archipelago (2567, -3612, 0894)

A marker points out a very secluded sky island in southern Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Again, you can choose to fight this Flux Construct III or you can Ultrahand the chest off of it, take the Sage’s Will, and leave (if you want).

East Gerudo Sky Archipelago (-1959, -1812, 1140)

A map marker points out a northern sky island among the East Gerudo isles in Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

If you landed on the very top of this island, jump down and glide to the bottom. The chest with the Sage’s Will is on the bottom tier of the island, but it needs to be opened using light and a mirror.

If you don’t have any spare mirrors in a capsule, Ascend up to the middle floor to grab some and drop them down to the bottom floor. (Though be careful to not just throw them off the sky island entirely.)

You’ll need to use sunlight to activate the light fixture on the bottom floor. We built a campfire, waited until morning, and aimed a mirror like this to get to the chest:

Link uses Ultrahand to aim a mirror into an offscreen plate to get a chest in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

South Hebra Sky Archipelago (-3075, 2150, 0647)

A map marker pointing out two small connected islands south of the Wind Temple in Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

If you landed on the bottom part of these two islands, you’ll need to use the hooks and wood to create a gondola to go across the line. The gondola can’t go upwards\ because of gravity, so we attached two fans like so, which took us up successfully:

Link stands on a gondola made of scrap wood, a huge hook, and two fans in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

West Hebra Sky Archipelago (-4470, 2175, 1252)

A map showing an arena-shaped island in West Hebra in Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

This island is home to a King Gleeok, which you have to defeat to open the chest behind it. The King Gleeok is a tough opponent, and if you don’t have high-level armor and weapons, it’s going to be a rough fight.

To take it out, you’ll want to use Keese eyes on your arrows to nail the heads quickly. Once all three heads are stunned, you can attack it freely. You can also take the updrafts it creates to activate Link’s bullet time with his bow and arrow, giving you a better chance to aim your shots at its head.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Blizzard confirms BlizzCon will return as an in-person event in November 2023

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Filed under:

How to get the paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Mike Mahardy and Johnny Yu
/ new

How to get the Frostbite Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
/ new

Filed under:

Wind Temple walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Julia Lee
/ new

‘Team Cece or Team Reede?’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Al Ewing wants Immortal Thor to surpass his epic Immortal Hulk run: ‘I have to try’

By Susana Polo
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon