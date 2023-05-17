Sage’s Will locations, use, and upgrades in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are Sage’s Wills, key items that you can trade in to power up your Sage abilities.

The Sage’s Wills are on the sky islands and they allow you to power up one of the Sage abilities. That being said, you’ll need to choose wisely about which one you want to power up.

If you stumbled upon a Sage’s Will, but the term “Sage abilities” means nothing to you, play some more of the main story and come back here later (unless you’re OK with some gameplay spoilers below).

Before you head off to go get Sage’s Wills, we recommend having a collection of Zonai devices at your disposal, as well as Tulin’s wind ability. Lots of these islands are high up and annoying to get to, and you’re best off using power-up wings and balloons to get there.

Below, we list where to find 11 Sage’s Wills and what they do. We’ll update this guide as we find more.

How to use Sage’s Wills

When you have four Sage’s Wills, you can exchange them at a goddess statue to improve one of your Sage abilities. They’ll turn into a “Solemn Vow” from a “Vow” in your key item inventory.

Once you upgrade an ability, that’s it. You cannot trade, swap, or downgrade the upgraded abilities, so make sure you improve the ones you want first. It’s likely that you’ll be able to upgrade all five of them, so don’t stress too hard about leaving some un-upgraded. We can’t confirm this 100%, but we’re guessing that there’s 20 Sage’s Wills around the sky islands.

Once upgraded, the Sage will deal more damage, though we don’t know the specifics surrounding how much more damage they do. That being said, you should prioritize your favorites or the ones you use the most.

Sage’s Will locations

South Hyrule Sky Archipelago (-0950, -1751, 1013)

Among these islands are two connected sky islands with ponds on top.

The higher-up pond has a chest with a magic staff and the lower pond has the Sage’s Will you’re looking for. To drain the water in the ponds, raise the barriers up with ultrahand as high as they go and hold them there for a moment. Drop them back down and use Recall on them, then grab the loot from the chests in the middle while the water is gone.

You can also fuss with tree logs and the like to create a post to stick the barriers to, but using Recall was easier for us.

South Eldin Sky Archipelago (1781, 0972, 1226)

Head to the island in the middle of the three connected with mine cart rails. From where the mine carts put you (at the bottom level of the island), Ascend up. Burn away these vines to grab the Sage’s Will:

Eldin Sky Archipelago (1765, 2266, 0827)

This one is particularly far from other islands, making it a challenge in itself to get to. We used a wing with fans and a steering stick attached and flew in from the top of Death Mountain.

Once you get there, take out the single Construct on the island and head into the small ruins to claim your Sage’s Will.

Wellspring Island (3378, 0624, 1290)

This is actually an island that’s part of the “Sidon of the Zora” quest line, and it’ll be hard to get here without doing the quest, so make sure you’ve gotten to this point before you try to fly here on your own.

The chest with the Sage’s Will is actually attached to the Flux Construct II boss here. You can just pull it off, open the chest, and leave, if you don’t feel like actually fighting the boss.

Starview Island (-3457, -0263, 1939)

Inside this orb is a light puzzle. Solving it will unlock Mayasiar Shrine, but almost solving it and doing something different on the almost-last step will give you the Sage’s Will.

To solve the puzzle, start by rotating the crank in the middle until the light hits a mirror. Then keep following the light, rotating the cranks so they keep getting new mirrors. Before you aim the final crank toward the center, aim it at the horizontally laying light mechanism in front of the small ruins. This will open the ruins, allowing you to grab the Sage’s Will from the chest. Here’s a view of our light setup, from above the device dispenser:

Lanayru Great Spring Sky (2910, 0525, 0929)

Inside this rotating orb, you’ll need to detach the fan from the crank in the center and then rotate the crank so that the opening to the orb is about halfway open like this:

Once that’s done, you can jump out of the hole and U-turn back into the bottom floor of the orb, which is where the chest with the Sage’s Will is.

Faron Sky Archipelago (-0360, -2586, 0894)

Just like all the other Flux Construct bosses guarding Sage’s Wills, you can just yoink the chest off of this Flux Construct III, open it, and leave.

South Necluda Sky Archipelago (2567, -3612, 0894)

Again, you can choose to fight this Flux Construct III or you can Ultrahand the chest off of it, take the Sage’s Will, and leave (if you want).

East Gerudo Sky Archipelago (-1959, -1812, 1140)

If you landed on the very top of this island, jump down and glide to the bottom. The chest with the Sage’s Will is on the bottom tier of the island, but it needs to be opened using light and a mirror.

If you don’t have any spare mirrors in a capsule, Ascend up to the middle floor to grab some and drop them down to the bottom floor. (Though be careful to not just throw them off the sky island entirely.)

You’ll need to use sunlight to activate the light fixture on the bottom floor. We built a campfire, waited until morning, and aimed a mirror like this to get to the chest:

South Hebra Sky Archipelago (-3075, 2150, 0647)

If you landed on the bottom part of these two islands, you’ll need to use the hooks and wood to create a gondola to go across the line. The gondola can’t go upwards\ because of gravity, so we attached two fans like so, which took us up successfully:

West Hebra Sky Archipelago (-4470, 2175, 1252)

This island is home to a King Gleeok, which you have to defeat to open the chest behind it. The King Gleeok is a tough opponent, and if you don’t have high-level armor and weapons, it’s going to be a rough fight.

To take it out, you’ll want to use Keese eyes on your arrows to nail the heads quickly. Once all three heads are stunned, you can attack it freely. You can also take the updrafts it creates to activate Link’s bullet time with his bow and arrow, giving you a better chance to aim your shots at its head.