Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch breaks the game (in your favor)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a glitch that lets players duplicate items, materials, weapons, swords, and shields — at least until Nintendo inevitably patches the bug out. Exploiting that glitch can earn players infinite rupees, effectively destroying the game’s economy and sapping much of the fun of playing through Tears of the Kingdom as its creators intended.

But if you’re desperate for materials or money in Tears of the Kingdom, the duplication glitch is easy and seemingly relatively safe to pull off. You just need a bow, arrows, and some patience — and hope that Nintendo won’t punish you for exploiting it at some point.

How to duplicate materials in Tears of the Kingdom

1. You’ll need to have a bow, melee weapon, and shield equipped.

2. Tap the ZR button to have Link switch to his bow, but don’t aim or nock an arrow.

3. Press up on the D-pad to Fuse the material you want to duplicate onto an arrow.

4. Press the plus button to pause, move to the “Bows and Arrows” tab, and drop your equipped bow.

5. While the pause menu is still open, equip a different bow.

6. Hit the plus button twice (very quickly) to close and re-open the pause menu.

7. You should see the fused material on the bow and arrow you have equipped.

8. Drop the currently equipped bow, and exit the pause menu.

9. Both bows (each with Fused materials) should be on the ground.

This glitch can be helpful for duplicating rare or expensive materials, like diamonds, which can be sold for 500 rupees each.

The same duplication glitch is explained in the video below, which also details how to duplicate weapons, shields, and bows. (This is a slightly more involved process, as it requires saving and reloading the game every time you want to duplicate something.)

How to duplicate weapons and shields in Tears of the Kingdom

1. Open the pause menu with the plus button.

2. Equip the weapon, shield, or bow you want to duplicate.

3. Open the System menu and create a manual save.

4. From the inventory screen, drop the item you want to duplicate.

5. Select and equip another item of the same type (if you’re duplicating a melee weapon, select another melee weapon).

6. Hit the plus button twice (very quickly) to close and re-open the pause menu.

7. Drop the equipped weapon.

8. Go to the System menu and reload the manual save.

9. The duplicated weapon should be on the ground.

As with the materials duplication glitch using a bow and arrow, the most difficult thing to nail is the timing of the closing and reopening of the pause menu. Players looking to duplicate melee weapons, shields, and bows may want to practice their timing using the materials duplication glitch before trying the method that exploits game saves.

