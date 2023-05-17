‘Team Cece or Team Reede?’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“Team Cece or Team Reede?” is one of many side adventures you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it is a required quest to complete the mayoral election quest line found in Hateno Village.

Starting in Hateno Village, the side adventure requires you to go around the village and sway its people into voting for Cece as mayor by giving them a Hylian shroom. The only problem is... Where are these people? It can be a little difficult finding where the Reede supporters are located because they’ll move throughout the day and their locations will vary depending on the time.

Read on to find out who to give the Hylian shrooms to and where you can find them.

‘Team Cece or Team Reede?’ starting location

To start the “Team Cece or Team Reede?” side adventure, head over to the armor shop in Hateno Village, and interact with the people standing outside. You’ll be invited inside to talk with Cece, which will soon be interrupted by Reede, the current mayor of Hateno Village. Their argument then kicks off a new mayoral election as Cece and Reede have different visions for the village. Cece then commissions you to persuade Reede’s supporters to vote for her by bribing them with Hylian shrooms.

Reede supporter locations

You must give out a Hylian shroom to the eight Reede supporters in Hateno Village. Since the town is split between Cece supporters and Reede supporters, you’ll need some way of distinguishing the two: Cece’s supporters are wearing her mushroom-inspired garb, while Reede’s supporters aren’t. On top of that, Reede supporters are mostly village elders and farmers — in general, you’ll likely find them in the more pastoral areas of the village. Check out the sections below to learn where you can find all eight Reede supporters.

Tamana

Tamana can commonly be found sweeping her broom by Hateno Village’s entrance at night or tending to her chickens during the day.

Leop

Leop can commonly be found by the bulletin board outside of Cece’s shop during the day or in the inn at night.

Medda

Medda can commonly be found tending to his Hylian tomatoes on a farm on the northern side of Hateno Village during the day. At night, he can be found at his house on the southern side of Hateno Village.

Uma

Uma can commonly be found at the farm beside the Hateno school during the day and at her home near the Zanmik Shrine at night.

Worten

Worten can be found on the porch outside of the inn from morning to night. He can also be spotted working the front desk of the inn in place of his wife, Prima.

Dantz

Dantz can be found at the stables outside his home at Hateno Pasture on the northeastern side of Hateno Village.

Koyin

Koyin can be commonly found at the dock beside Hateno Pasture on the northeastern side of Hateno Village if you haven’t retrieved the letter in a bottle from the lake. If you have, you can find Koyin inside of her home at Hateno Pasture.

Tokk

Tokk enjoys going on a daily walk up to the Hateno Village Research Lab. He’ll start off the day by sitting by the cooking pot beside Hateno Pasture, and he’ll then take his leisurely walk up to the Hateno Valley Research Lab, where he’ll stay until night. He’ll then stroll back home, where he’ll sleep until morning.

Now that you’ve given out all of the Hylian shrooms, return to Cece and tell her the job is done. Once you’ve done that, you’ll complete the “Team Cece or Team Reede?” side adventure.

‘Team Cece or Team Reede?’ reward

After you return to Cece and tell her that you’ve given out all of the Hylian shrooms, she’ll give you a big hearty truffle as a reward.

