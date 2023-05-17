How to get the Time Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Time Armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom makes for a touching throwback. The pieces of this armor don’t have a unique ability, but they pay homage to Link’s outfit in Zelda: Ocarina of Time. You can get the set via the Ocarina amiibo, but if you don’t have it, don’t fret, as you can get the whole set without it.

It’s likely that you’ll receive hints on where to find the Time Armor from NPCs or old maps scattered across Hyrule. Similar to the Frostbite Armor, though, if you want to skip the additional steps and get straight to the treasure, this guide explains how to do so quickly — detailing the spots for the Tunic of Time, Time Trousers, and Cap of Time.

Time Armor chest piece location

You can find the Tunic of Time in the Depths. To get close to the spot, I recommend heading over to the Hyrule Ridge Chasm at the coordinates (-2633, 1132, 0176), located northwest of Hyrule Ridge. You can use Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to get there.

1. Once down below, you’ll spot the Tikanur Lightroot northeast of where you stand, at the coordinates (-2529, 1170, -0623). Then, you’ll need to move east.

2. Thankfully, it’s a fairly simple trip. As long as you’re keeping your gloom resistance in check, all you need to do is continue moving east until you set foot in the Lindor Canyon Mine.

3. The treasure is covered by an open structure that has a staircase leading up to it.

4. Open the chest at the coordinates (-2003, 1310, -0715) to grab the Tunic of Time, which is an armor piece with 3 defense.

In case you’re lost, you can find a screenshot of the map location above. That’s all for this piece.

Time Armor legs piece location

You can find the Trousers of Time in the Depths. To get close to the spot, I recommend heading over to the Gerudo Summit Chasm at the coordinates (-4204, -0654, 0682), located northwest of Gerudo Highlands. You can use the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to get there, too.

1. Upon landing and using the map as reference, the chest location is southeast of the chasm icon. If you use a few brightbloom seeds to light around, or the ever-helpful Miner’s Armor set, you’ll notice some empty ruins.

2. Move toward the center of the ruins themselves, and you’ll find the chest at the coordinates (-4181, -0702, -1121), covered by an open structure with a staircase leading up to it.

Opening the chest will grant you the Trousers of Time, which is an armor piece with 3 defense.

Time Armor head piece location

You can find the Cap of Time in the Depths. To get close to the spot, I recommend heading over to the Hyrule Ridge Chasm at the coordinates (-2633, 1132, 0176), located northwest of Hyrule Ridge. You can use Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to get there.

1. Upon landing, and using the map as reference, I recommend activating the Tikanur Lightroot, located northeast of the chasm icon at the coordinates (-2529, 1170, -0623).

2. Now, the way to the chest is a long one, so prepare accordingly. To kick things off, head southeast of the Tikanur Lightroot, where you’ll notice a long wall that leads to an enemy camp.

3. The trick here is that there’s a long root that starts at the coordinates (-2426, 1017, -0546), which serves as a great path up north.

4. You’ll eventually stumble upon a peak that hits the literal ceiling of the Depths. If you pay attention to the map, the branch cuts itself, which means you’re going to have to glide to the other end.

5. For this, look for any surface Link can stand on to replenish your stamina, and keep climbing as high as you can. As you’re doing this, slowly start turning to the right, using the map as a reference, until the second half of the tree branch is visible.

6. After you have enough altitude, go ahead and drop off from the branch. Then, with your paraglider, head to the other end.

7. Keep using that second half of the tree branch to continue moving north. You’re going to spot a smaller branch to your right shortly after. That will take you over the wall on the other end.

8. From there, move northwest until you stumble upon the cliff. If you look down below, you’ll be able to spot the Kawumoro Lightroot in the distance.

9. The lightroot is in the coordinates (-3063, 1620, -0687), and it should be your second destination.

10. Let’s keep moving. The path to the next lightroot is fairly more straightforward. From Kawumoro, keep moving northwest — you’re going to start seeing statues, which serve as perfect beacons to stay in the right direction.

11. At one point you’re going to see an NPC next to a fallen statue. Beware — they’re not as harmless as they seem.

12. From there, stick to the right side of that path and continue forward. At one point you’ll be able to see the next lightroot in the distance.

13. There are a few elevations to go through, but since you’re descending, it’ll be much easier this time around.

14. Once you’re getting close to the spot, you’ll come across the Corvash Canyon Mine. Ignore it for now, and activate the Worihas Lightroot at the coordinates (-3352, 2384, -0802).

15. There is a huge root to the right side of Worihas, which we’re going to use to climb over to the other side of the wall.

16. Instead of continuing to move northwest, we’ll go for a tangent and move southwest instead. This is going to make navigation a lot easier in the end. Otherwise, you’re going to hit a wall that’s impossible to climb.

17. The path is relatively linear. Make sure to open your map every now and then to make sure you’re still moving west, and continue forward.

18. You’re bound to stumble upon a tall wall at some point, but you can easily climb your way to the other end.

19. Once there, you’re going to see the lightroot at a distance. Keep moving towards its location. We’re getting closer!

20. Get to the coordinates (-4058, 1988, -0674), and activate the So-oaw Lightroot.

21. You’ll notice on the map a section northwest with a gap. That’s where we’re heading, cornering it from the left side and up north again.

22. There are a few elevations to hop over, but they’re a lot simpler in comparison to what you’ve been through so far.

23. Once you’re on the other end, you’ll notice an enemy scanner in the distance. This serves as a perfect beacon.

24. Move towards its direction to find a plateau and another lightroot in the distance.

25. Now, to get to this lightroot, you’re going to come across a Blue-White Frox. Try to stay away from it as much as possible by gliding for as long as you can, and just keep moving towards the lightroot. Oh, there’s a Colgera flying around, too, in case you weren’t terrified enough.

26. If you manage to make it to the other end in one piece, go ahead and activate the Nupisoyuat Lightroot at the coordinates (-4539, 2885, -0708).

27. Now that we have access to the area’s map, take a look at the breach located southeast from your current location. It’s covered by orange-colored structures, and that’s where we’re heading next.

28. After walking for a bit, you’ll notice that the map is indicating that there is lava surrounding the chest area.

29. The key to get there is to climb over the wall right before the area, and then use a long root (which you can see on the map) to slowly make your way up.

30. Taking this path will take you to the Sturnida Lavafalls. Then, all you need to do is follow the root, using it as your main path.

31. When you’re getting close to the lava, you’ll spot a few structures with Poe pickups on them. The chest is on top of the tallest one of the three.

32. Keep in mind that since the lava is super close, you’ll suffer damage from high temperatures here. If you have the Flamebreaker armor, equip it. If not, just grab the armor piece and leave as fast as you can.

Opening the chest will grant you the Cap of Time, which is an armor piece with 3 defense. That’s all for the Time Armor set!