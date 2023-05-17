 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get the Time Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Where to find the Ocarina of Time armor set for Link

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
Link poses, lifting his left hand and smiling in the Korok Forest while wearing the Time Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Time Armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom makes for a touching throwback. The pieces of this armor don’t have a unique ability, but they pay homage to Link’s outfit in Zelda: Ocarina of Time. You can get the set via the Ocarina amiibo, but if you don’t have it, don’t fret, as you can get the whole set without it.

It’s likely that you’ll receive hints on where to find the Time Armor from NPCs or old maps scattered across Hyrule. Similar to the Frostbite Armor, though, if you want to skip the additional steps and get straight to the treasure, this guide explains how to do so quickly — detailing the spots for the Tunic of Time, Time Trousers, and Cap of Time.

Time Armor chest piece location

A screenshot of the map location of the Hyrule Ridge Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You can find the Tunic of Time in the Depths. To get close to the spot, I recommend heading over to the Hyrule Ridge Chasm at the coordinates (-2633, 1132, 0176), located northwest of Hyrule Ridge. You can use Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to get there.

Link steps into the Hyrule Ridge Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Once down below, you’ll spot the Tikanur Lightroot northeast of where you stand, at the coordinates (-2529, 1170, -0623). Then, you’ll need to move east.

Link approaches the Tikanur Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Thankfully, it’s a fairly simple trip. As long as you’re keeping your gloom resistance in check, all you need to do is continue moving east until you set foot in the Lindor Canyon Mine.

Link sets foot into the Lindor Canyon Mine inside the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. The treasure is covered by an open structure that has a staircase leading up to it.

Link approaches the treasure area inside the mines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Open the chest at the coordinates (-2003, 1310, -0715) to grab the Tunic of Time, which is an armor piece with 3 defense.

A screenshot of the map location of the Tunic of Time chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

In case you’re lost, you can find a screenshot of the map location above. That’s all for this piece.

Time Armor legs piece location

A screenshot of the map location of the Gerudo Summit Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You can find the Trousers of Time in the Depths. To get close to the spot, I recommend heading over to the Gerudo Summit Chasm at the coordinates (-4204, -0654, 0682), located northwest of Gerudo Highlands. You can use the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to get there, too.

Link prepares to dive into the Gerudo Summit Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Upon landing and using the map as reference, the chest location is southeast of the chasm icon. If you use a few brightbloom seeds to light around, or the ever-helpful Miner’s Armor set, you’ll notice some empty ruins.

Link approaches ruins to get to a treasure chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Move toward the center of the ruins themselves, and you’ll find the chest at the coordinates (-4181, -0702, -1121), covered by an open structure with a staircase leading up to it.

A screenshot of the map location of the Gerudo Canyon Mine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Opening the chest will grant you the Trousers of Time, which is an armor piece with 3 defense.

Time Armor head piece location

A screenshot of the map location of the Hyrule Ridge Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You can find the Cap of Time in the Depths. To get close to the spot, I recommend heading over to the Hyrule Ridge Chasm at the coordinates (-2633, 1132, 0176), located northwest of Hyrule Ridge. You can use Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to get there.

Link steps into the Hyrule Ridge Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Upon landing, and using the map as reference, I recommend activating the Tikanur Lightroot, located northeast of the chasm icon at the coordinates (-2529, 1170, -0623).

Link approaches the Tikanur Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Now, the way to the chest is a long one, so prepare accordingly. To kick things off, head southeast of the Tikanur Lightroot, where you’ll notice a long wall that leads to an enemy camp.

A screenshot of the map location of the start of the long root in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. The trick here is that there’s a long root that starts at the coordinates (-2426, 1017, -0546), which serves as a great path up north.

Link begins to sprint over the root in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. You’ll eventually stumble upon a peak that hits the literal ceiling of the Depths. If you pay attention to the map, the branch cuts itself, which means you’re going to have to glide to the other end.

Link climbs over one of the ends of the root in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. For this, look for any surface Link can stand on to replenish your stamina, and keep climbing as high as you can. As you’re doing this, slowly start turning to the right, using the map as a reference, until the second half of the tree branch is visible.

Link glides over to the second end of the root in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. After you have enough altitude, go ahead and drop off from the branch. Then, with your paraglider, head to the other end.

Link takes a glance at a second root that leads to a wall in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. Keep using that second half of the tree branch to continue moving north. You’re going to spot a smaller branch to your right shortly after. That will take you over the wall on the other end.

Link stands on a cliff, overlooking a lightroot down below in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

8. From there, move northwest until you stumble upon the cliff. If you look down below, you’ll be able to spot the Kawumoro Lightroot in the distance.

A screenshot of the map location of the Kawumoro Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

9. The lightroot is in the coordinates (-3063, 1620, -0687), and it should be your second destination.

Link stands next to a hill inside the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

10. Let’s keep moving. The path to the next lightroot is fairly more straightforward. From Kawumoro, keep moving northwest — you’re going to start seeing statues, which serve as perfect beacons to stay in the right direction.

Link follows a path of statues that leads to a broken statue and an NPC in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

11. At one point you’re going to see an NPC next to a fallen statue. Beware — they’re not as harmless as they seem.

Link glides over gloom-infested terrain on his way to a lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

12. From there, stick to the right side of that path and continue forward. At one point you’ll be able to see the next lightroot in the distance.

Link stands on a cliff, overlooking a lightroot nearby in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

13. There are a few elevations to go through, but since you’re descending, it’ll be much easier this time around.

Link glides over the Corvash Canyon Mine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

14. Once you’re getting close to the spot, you’ll come across the Corvash Canyon Mine. Ignore it for now, and activate the Worihas Lightroot at the coordinates (-3352, 2384, -0802).

Link climbs over a root to the right side of Worihas Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

15. There is a huge root to the right side of Worihas, which we’re going to use to climb over to the other side of the wall.

Link glides to a path next to a wall in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

16. Instead of continuing to move northwest, we’ll go for a tangent and move southwest instead. This is going to make navigation a lot easier in the end. Otherwise, you’re going to hit a wall that’s impossible to climb.

A screenshot of the map location indicating Link is heading west of the Corvash Canyon Mine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

17. The path is relatively linear. Make sure to open your map every now and then to make sure you’re still moving west, and continue forward.

Link stands next to a massive wall that can be climbed using the trees in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

18. You’re bound to stumble upon a tall wall at some point, but you can easily climb your way to the other end.

Link uses his glider to get over a cliff while moving towards a lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

19. Once there, you’re going to see the lightroot at a distance. Keep moving towards its location. We’re getting closer!

A screenshot of the map location of the So-oaw Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

20. Get to the coordinates (-4058, 1988, -0674), and activate the So-oaw Lightroot.

A screenshot of a map location of Link, indicating that he’s heading west in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

21. You’ll notice on the map a section northwest with a gap. That’s where we’re heading, cornering it from the left side and up north again.

Link runs towards a wall in the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

22. There are a few elevations to hop over, but they’re a lot simpler in comparison to what you’ve been through so far.

Link stands before a plateau with an enemy scanner in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

23. Once you’re on the other end, you’ll notice an enemy scanner in the distance. This serves as a perfect beacon.

Link stands on a cliffside, and a lightroot can be seen at a distance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

24. Move towards its direction to find a plateau and another lightroot in the distance.

Link escapes from a Blue-White Frox in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

25. Now, to get to this lightroot, you’re going to come across a Blue-White Frox. Try to stay away from it as much as possible by gliding for as long as you can, and just keep moving towards the lightroot. Oh, there’s a Colgera flying around, too, in case you weren’t terrified enough.

Link uses his glider to get to the Nupisoyuat Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

26. If you manage to make it to the other end in one piece, go ahead and activate the Nupisoyuat Lightroot at the coordinates (-4539, 2885, -0708).

A screenshot of the map location of the chest, southeast of the lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

27. Now that we have access to the area’s map, take a look at the breach located southeast from your current location. It’s covered by orange-colored structures, and that’s where we’re heading next.

Link stands over a wall that leads to a massive root in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

28. After walking for a bit, you’ll notice that the map is indicating that there is lava surrounding the chest area.

Link stands on top of a massive root in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

29. The key to get there is to climb over the wall right before the area, and then use a long root (which you can see on the map) to slowly make your way up.

Link keeps making his way over the root, passing over the Sturnida Lavafalls in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

30. Taking this path will take you to the Sturnida Lavafalls. Then, all you need to do is follow the root, using it as your main path.

Link glides over some tall structures that have Poe on them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

31. When you’re getting close to the lava, you’ll spot a few structures with Poe pickups on them. The chest is on top of the tallest one of the three.

Link opens the Cap of Time chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

32. Keep in mind that since the lava is super close, you’ll suffer damage from high temperatures here. If you have the Flamebreaker armor, equip it. If not, just grab the armor piece and leave as fast as you can.

A zoomed-out view of the entire trip for this armor piece in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The entire view of the map from point A to B.
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Opening the chest will grant you the Cap of Time, which is an armor piece with 3 defense. That’s all for the Time Armor set!

