Gemimik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Gemimik Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Akkala Highlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Gemimik Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Turbine Power” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Gemimik Shrine location

The Gemimik Shrine is found within the Akkala Highlands region, directly east of East Akkala Plains, at the center of the Rist Peninsula spiral jetty. Its exact location is (4513, 2116, 0001).

Gemimik Shrine puzzle solution

The Gemimik Shrine’s “Turbine Power” trial requires using the Ultrahand ability to solve a single-room puzzle.

1. As you enter the main room, you’ll see an unpowered turbine in the center, a yellow-colored power generator to the left, and a large metal plate laying on the floor in the far left corner. Using Ultrahand, grab the metal plate and use it complete the circuit from the power generator to the turbine. (You’ll see the metal plate start to conduct electricity when you have it lined up correctly.)

2. With the turbine powered on, head to the right of the room, where a rotor fan is laying on the floor. Using Ultrahand, grab the fan and attach it to the turbine. The spinning fan will create a column of wind shooting upward.

3. Climb the stairs to the right of the spinning fan and jump onto the gust of wind, deploying Link’s paraglider to launch him upward. In the upper far right corner of the room is a platform with a chest that you can reach by paragliding over to it. That chest contains a Mighty Zonaite Shield.

4. From that platform, jump back toward the wind gust, and glide to the back left corner of the room, where three Zonai flame emitters are resting on an elevated platform. Be careful, one of those Zonai flame emitters is already spraying fire!

5. Using Ultrahand, grab one of the flame emitters and drop it on the floor of the room. Using it, you’ll need to light eight torches surrounding the spinning turbine. The easiest way to do this is to turn on the flame emitter (by striking it with a melee weapon) and attach it to the top of the spinning turbine mechanism. This will create a whirlwind of flame that will light all eight torches instantaneously, solving the “Turbine Power” puzzle.

6. After the gate unlocks, head into the next room and interact with the sigil to complete the Gemimik Shrine and receive your Light of Blessing.