Joju-u-u Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joju-u-u Shrine and its “Building Bridges” puzzle is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda region, in Faron.

Our guide will help you find the Joju-u-u Shrine, solve its puzzles, and collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Joju-u-u Shrine Shrine location

The Joju-u-u Shrine is found within the West Necluda region, by the Lakeside Stables, at the coordinates (1516, -3576, 0142). This region is very rainy, and there are often thunderstorms — so don’t wear metal here!

Joju-u-u Shrine Shrine puzzle solution

Building Bridges is, as you may have guessed, about building bridges to solve puzzles. You’ll basically be using Ultrahand to connect bridges.

1. The first bridge is not broken, so you can cross it easily.

2. The next bridge is broken — the broken edge is laying in the pit below. Use Ultrahand to connect the last panel to the panel on the opposite end. Cross over.

3. Similarly, this bridge is broken, but you can’t just connect the last panel. Instead, grab the third panel and attach it to the post at the opposite end, creating a taut bridge. Use the ladder to climb back up the first platform and cross the bridge.

4. In roughly the middle of the bridge, jump over to the next platform.

5. The next broken bridge doesn’t have a post to connect it to, but there is a vertical post to toss it over. You need to attach the box in the area to the last panel of the bridge, then toss it over the vertical post. The weight of the box will keep the bridge from falling down.

6. Head back to the platform and climb up, then use the bridge to access the next platform.

7. The next bridge isn’t broken, but roughly halfway through, there’s another platform to the side with a chest. Pull up the middle of the bridge and attach it to the panel at the platform to raise the middle of the bridge. Then use the raised bridge to access the chest, which holds a large Zonaite.

8. Cross the rest of the bridge and examine the sigil to collect the Light of Blessing.