Kikakin Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Kikakin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Hyrule Forest region, on a cliffside.

Our guide will help you find the Kikakin Shrine, solve its puzzles, and collect its treasure chests and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Kikakin Shrine location

The Kikakin Shrine is found within the Great Hyrule Forest region at the coordinates (0395, 2736, 0287). It’s located on a mountain ridge.

Kikakin Shrine puzzle solution

Kikakin Shrine is dark, and it requires the use of a Zonai flashlight or Brightbloom Seeds, else you run the risk of hurting yourself on obstacles. (We used the flashlight, but Brightbloom Seeds make this much easier — you don’t even need that many.) Inside the main chamber, there’s a locked door. You’ve got to run around in a small maze find the key.

1. Pick up the Zonai flashlight. You can also use Brightbloom Seeds if you’ve got some to spare. (Place them on the ground and hit them to activate the seeds.)

2. Head toward the back, lefthand side of the room. Turn left, then left again. You’ll see red lasers. Avoid them, but head straight back to get a chest with Opal inside. Head back through the red lasers.

3. Go straight until you see a spiked wall. Be careful, but continue through. Continue through another spiked wall, and turn right. There’s a panel on the floor that can be removed with Ultrahand — do that and pull up the chest, which has a key inside. You can head back where you came from now and open the locked door in the main chamber, but you’ll miss some loot.

3. Look up at the ceiling around this area. There’s a shining light above, in the shape of a square. Ascend through the ceiling to get to the next level, which has a chest with a Zonaite Bow. Drop back down.

4. Go back past the spiked wall and turn left. Turn left again, and then right. You’ll head through spiked walls, so be careful. The chest at the end of the hallway has a Luminous Stone inside.

5. Turn around again and head left, then left again. You’ll see a panel on the wall toward the right. Use Ultrahand to remove the panel and grab the chest. This one has amber. Continue past the wall (and the spiked wall on the right) and turn left. Turn left again and you’re back in the main chamber.

6. Open the locked door and head into the next room. Examine the sigil to complete the shrine and receive the Light of Blessing.