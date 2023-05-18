Where to find diamonds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, diamonds are one of the most valuable objects you can find (much like in real life, unfortunately). Players looking to make some quick rupees will want to sell their diamonds to a merchant, while players who want to bling out their weapons may want to Fuse them to a sword.

Diamonds can be hard to come by in Tears of the Kingdom, but there are methods to ensure you have a steady flow of them. While we don’t have an intense “get 100 diamonds in 10 minutes” type of strategy, there are good ways to find the precious gemstones.

Whether it’s from completing shrines, feeding ominous creatures some rocks, or mining them yourself, we list out the various methods below for finding diamonds in Tears of the Kingdom.

Guaranteed diamond locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few shrines where you’ll find diamonds as a Rauru’s Blessing reward from a chest inside. The shrines are as follows:

Jochi-ihiga Shrine , Akkala Highlands (3811, 1218, 0090)

, Akkala Highlands (3811, 1218, 0090) Maoikes Shrine , Lanayru Wetlands (2277, 0150, 0079)

, Lanayru Wetlands (2277, 0150, 0079) Sihajog Shrine , Lanayru Great Spring Sky (4544, -0845, 1121)

, Lanayru Great Spring Sky (4544, -0845, 1121) Yomizuk Shrine, Lanayru Great Spring (4412, -0610, 0334)

There may be more, but we’ve found and confirmed these four shrines as of writing this.

Mining diamonds from ore deposits

Ore deposits found in the caves around Hyrule can have diamonds in them — and if you’re looking to sell the diamonds for cash, you should be breaking all of these anyway, as the other precious gems dropped out of these deposits are still worth a good chunk of rupees. Note that diamonds don’t drop super frequently from ore deposits, but we have gotten a few on our journey from this.

You can find tons of ore deposits in the Goron caves along Death Mountain, but we like to take the path from the Emergency Shelter in Lookout Landing to Hyrule Castle so we can grab both bomb flowers and precious gems. You can enter the cave that takes you to Hyrule Castle here:

Specifically, you want to make sure to smash open any mineral deposits that have yellowish bumps and sparkles, as these ones drop the higher-rarity stuff, like rubies, sapphires, diamonds, and topaz. You can see a rare ore deposit below, between the luminous stone and regular deposit:

Beating Talus bosses for diamonds

When you beat a Talus (the huge rock golem boss enemies found around Hyrule), they’ll explode into a pile of gems after the battle. While not super common, they can drop diamonds. We’ve fought a variety of Talus during our playthrough, and we noticed diamonds dropping from various types of Talus, be it a fire Talus or regular ones.

We’re not entirely sure what the drop rate is on diamonds specifically, but if you’re hunting for diamonds and you see a Talus in your path, take it out.

Getting diamonds from dondons

Did you know there are a handful of tusked beasts that you can feed luminous stones to that will poop out rare ore in return? Yes, really! Dondons are marvelous beasts that will provide you with rare ore in exchange for luminous stones and your time. We can confirm that they have farted out diamonds from this process, though it seems rare, just like the other methods.

In southern Akkala, near Lakeside Stable, there’s a dondon sanctuary. From the nearby Joju-u-u Shrine, glide down toward this campfire. (It’ll be hard to see, but it’ll render in as you get closer.)

Once you arrive at the dondons, do the following:

Drop a luminous stone in front of each of the five dondons. Watch the dondons eat the stone. Leave the area. (You can go do something else, but they won’t poop in front of you. They’re poop shy.) Come back about 10 minutes later. Collect your poop loot. (You can get flint and other less-rare rocks from them, so don’t be surprised if the dondon doesn’t gift you with riches right away.) Repeat, if you want.

Some players think that feeding the dondons more luminous stones will yield rarer results, but our tests of this were inconclusive. If there is a better method to guaranteeing high-rarity ore from dondons, we’ll update this guide once we figure it out.