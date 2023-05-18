How to get into the Forgotten Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Forgotten Temple, found in the Tabantha Frontier in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is a holy building dedicated to the Goddess Hylia. The temple is not in its best state as there is fallen debris throughout and the giant Goddess Statue has fallen over. Inside, you’ll learn more information about the geoglyphs and their associated memories from Impa.

Forgotten Temple location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Forgotten Temple is located to the west of the Korok Forest and is sandwiched between the Kiuyoyou Shrine and the Orochium Shrine. The exact coordinates for the entrance are (-1420, 2269, -0050).

How to enter the Forgotten Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Reaching the Forgotten Temple can be a little tricky as the entrance is elevated off of the ground. The best way to get to the shrine is to stand on either side of the cliffs overlooking the ravine, and glide into the semi-circle shaped entrance. If you’re in the ravine, there are also multiple ledges jutting out of the wall below the entrance that you can Ascend up to. Rise through the ledges to the entrance to find Impa’s hot air balloon.

Where to find Impa in the Forgotten Temple

At the entrance of the Forgotten Temple, you’ll meet Cado (by the hot air balloon) who tells you that Lady Impa has already gone inside. Glide as far as you can into the large open room. There are two groups of three Bokoblins on the ground that can be avoided if you choose to run. Defeat the Bokoblins or avoid them and make your way to the wall across from you. There are a few ledges jutting out from the wall here that you can use Ascend on. Rise through the ledges to make it to the hole in the wall.

Ahead, you’ll see the Mayausiy Shrine along with Lady Impa standing beside it. Interact with Impa to find out there is something she’s looking for some of importance inside the temple.

Geoglyph map in the Forgotten Temple

Inside the Forgotten Temple, you can find a map that shows the locations of all of the geoglyphs around Hyrule. Continue deeper into the Forgotten Temple, past the gigantic Goddess Statue that has fallen over, and into the circular room. As you approach the ledge, you’ll see the geoglyph map on the floor below you. Hop down into the room to initiate a cutscene with Lady Impa and Cado. Make sure to take a picture of the map before you leave to use on your hunt for the geoglyphs and Dragon Tear memories.