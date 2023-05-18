How to find the Giant White Stallion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While Zelda’s golden horse might be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s fanciest horse, it is by no means the biggest. That title goes to the aptly named Giant White Stallion.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Giant White Stallion guide will help you find the huge horse for the “A Picture for Highland Stable” side quest. More importantly, we’ll show you the best way to tame and ride this extremely large horse friend.

Highland Stable // ‘A Picture for Highland Stable’ side quest

Every stable has a picture frame installed by the Stable Association. Highland Stable’s picture side quest asks you to find the rumored Giant White Stallion nearby.

Prepare to catch the Giant White Stallion

Our advice for how to find and tame horses applies here too. Increase your stealth with sneaky meals and elixirs, and boost your stamina with energizing meals and elixirs.

Prepare for a journey. Getting to the Lake of the Horse God is quite a trek — you’ll either need to climb over the mountains or follow a long road, so visit the stable to bring your favorite horse.

Giant White Stallion location

Padok from Highland Stable will tell you that the Giant White Stallion can be found at the Lake of the Horse God. To get there, follow the road southwest from Highland Stable and then take the first left. You should now be heading southeast. You’ll eventually cross the Horse God Bridge and then arrive where the Horse God Malanya was in Breath of the Wild (Malanya has moved to East Akkala Stable in the North Akkala Foothills in Tears of the Kingdom).

If you prefer to travel on foot and through rough terrain, you could also head straight from the stable to the Lake of the Horse God by climbing (or flying) over the mountains.

When you arrive at the box canyon to the east of the Horse God Bridge and Lake of the Horse God, the Giant White Stallion will be… just kind of standing there. Snap a picture and take the photo back to Padok to complete “A Picture for Highland Stable.”

But before you do that…

How to catch and tame the Giant White Stallion

A picture is great and all, but even better would be riding this ridiculous chonk. More importantly, catching it is required to complete Ishokin Shrine.

Before you approach the Giant White Stallion, make sure you take off all of your noisy gear and increase your stealth. This beautiful beast will run off every time you approach — just like Zelda’s golden horse — so you’ll have to sprint the last few steps.

The Giant White Stallion takes about two full stamina rings to soothe. Be sure to feed it lots of tasty apples afterward to max out your bond.

When you get the Giant White Stallion back to a stable, you’ll be able to register it normally, but every stable owner will note that there’s no other bridle or saddles that will fit it. You cannot style its mane or tail (because this big ol’ horse is already perfect as is).