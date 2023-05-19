Finding a stable in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is likely one of your first ports of call.

Similar to Breath Of The Wild, stables are a one-stop shop for all things horse care and they allow Link to take part in everyday Hyrule tasks — such as registering a tame horse, buying or selling items with Beedle, dueling Cuccos, and assisting NPCs, Great Fairies, and the Lucky Clover Gazette with various quests.

Stables are still an accommodating stopgap between landmarks like Kakariko Village, visiting each one rewards Pony Points, a new currency that can be redeemed for saddles, additional stalls, and a mane restyling service (because glow ups).

All Stable Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a total of 16 stables to find in Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. The following is a list of every primary stable location and the corresponding region in Hyrule that they can be found in:

Dueling Peaks Stable (West Necluda)

East Akkala Stable (Deep Akkala)

Foothill Stable (Eldin Canyon)

Gerudo Canyon Stable (Gerudo Canyon)

Highland Stable (Faron Grasslands)

Lakeside Stable (Necluda)

New Serenne Stable (Hyrule Ridge)

Riverside Stable (Hyrule Field)

Outskirt Stable (Hyrule Field)

Snowfield Stable (Hebra Mountains)

South Akkala Stable (Akkala Highlands)

Tabantha Bridge Stable (Hyrule Ridge)

Wetland Stable (Lanayru Wetlands)

Woodland Stable (Eldin Canyon)

Some stables are more hidden than others, and there are two mini-stables that provide services on the go — one in Gerudo Canyon next to the Digdogg Suspension Bridge, and one that appears in Lookout Landing shortly after completing “The Incomplete Stable” quest later on in the game.

The stable locations in detail are:

Dueling Peaks Stable location

The famous Dueling Peaks Stable in West Necluda can be found just south of Kakariko Village and directly across from the Little Twin Bridge and neighboring Ash Swamp and Bubinga Forest.

The exact coordinates of the Dueling Peaks Stable are (1750, -1921, 0010).

East Akkala Stable location

Hidden in Deep Akkala, the East Akkala Stable can be found north of Octorok Lake and south of Robbie’s Ancient Tech Lab. Just keep an eye out for the Evermean who will bait you with apples.

The exact coordinates of the East Akkala Stable are: (4235, 2740, 0126).

Foothill Stable location

Just east of the Woodland Stable is the Foothill Stable, a useful resting place for anyone who is making their way to or from Death Mountain. It’s north of Zora’s Domain and next to Cephla Lake.

The exact coordinates of the Foothill Stable are: (2604, 1135, 0148).

Gerudo Canyon Stable location

The Gerudo Canyon Stable is tucked away in Gerudo Canyon, and while you can’t take horses with you into the Gerudo Desert, you can help an NPC called Piaffe with his hoarder tendencies. Cleaning up his mess and finishing the “Piaffe, Packed Away” side quest rewards a Pony Point.

The exact coordinates of the Gerudo Canyon Stable are: (-2797, -2235, 0030).

Highland Stable location

The Highland Stable in Faron Grasslands is the closest stall to the Lake of the Horse God and it’s just to the west of Guchini Plain and a Thunder Gleeok keeping watch over Martha’s Landing.

The exact coordinates of the Highland Stable are: (0520, -3443, 0047).

Lakeside Stable location

Just east of the Highland Stable is the Lakeside Stable – a pit stop on the edge of the rainforest that can be used when traveling to Lurelin Village, Tuft Mountain, and the eastern Necluda Sea.

The exact coordinates of the Lakeside Stable are: (1553, -3525, 0061).

New Serenne Stable location

The New Serenne Stable in Hyrule Ridge is one of the first horse stables you’ll come across in Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. Just head northwest from Lookout Landing in Central Hyrule, past the Quarry Ruins and a Hinox who is doing their best Snorlax impression on the Carok Bridge.

The exact coordinates of the New Serenne Stable are: (-1352, 0732, 0086).

Outskirt Stable location

The Outskirt Stable is located in the southwest corner of Hyrule Field and can be found next to the old Coliseum Ruins and a main road that leads to the Gerudo Desert and Gerudo Highlands.

The exact coordinates of the Outskirt Stable are: (-1437, -1265, 0032).

Riverside Stable location

The Riverside Stable sits on a river bed southeast of Lookout Landing and it can be found just east of Nabi Lake, the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, and everyone’s favorite, Kakariko Village.

The exact coordinates of the Riverside Stable are: (0330, -1086, 0010).

Snowfield Stable location

The Snowfield Stable is still a snowy retreat that’s right in the middle of the Tabantha Snowfield and it’s one of the few active resting spots in between Rito Village and the Great Hyrule Forest.

The exact coordinates of the Snowfield Stable are: (-1643, 2567, 0234).

South Akkala Stable location

On the edge of Eldin Canyon and the Akkala Highlands, the South Akkala Stable can be used in between quests that involve Tarrey Town, Zora’s Domain, and the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

The exact coordinates of the South Akkala Stable are: (3140, 1685, 0201).

Tabantha Bridge Stable location

True to its name, the Tabantha Bridge Stable is located right next to the Tabantha Bridge – an old wooden path that connects Hyrule Ridge to Rito Village and the rest of the Tabantha Frontier.

The exact coordinates of the Tabantha Bridge Stable are: (-2919, 0546, 0169).

Wetland Stable location

The Wetland Stable resides in between Hyrule Field and the Lanayru Wetlands and it’s a short adventure away from Kakariko Village, the Zodobon Highlands, and Zora’s Domain to the east.

The exact coordinates of the Wetland Stable are: (0888, -0161, 0026).

Woodland Stable location

Eldin Canyon’s Woodland Stable is northeast of Hyrule Field and south of Great Hyrule Forest and it’s home to Pico Pond, a scenic locale used for taming horses and trading Bubbul Gems.

The exact coordinates of the Woodland Stable are: (1059, 1131, 0022).