Champion’s Leathers location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to find Tears of the Kingdom’s redesigned Champion’s Tunic

By Nicole Carpenter
Link wearing a blue tunic while rubbing his chin Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Looking for Link’s iconic Champion’s Tunic from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? It is in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but redesigned for the sequel. The tunic is now called the Champion’s Leathers, upgraded with a new shoulder piece. Leather, naturally.

There’s one of these in the game, and it’s easier to grab than you might expect. You’ll find it inside Hyrule Castle — yes, the menacing place looming over Lookout Landing.

How the Champion’s Leathers works in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Champion’s Leathers text box in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Champion’s Leathers is a piece of armor, and not part of a set. It’s a tunic worn by Hyrule royalty, according to the item’s description. For Tears of the Kingdom, the Champion’s Tunic has been reworked to include fashionable leather straps, including a shoulder pad.

It’ll add five points to your armor defense.

Where to find the Champion’s Leathers

The Champion’s Leathers tunic is located within Hyrule Castle, which is now floating in the sky. To get there, travel to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and launch yourself into the sky — but make sure you’ve got stamina upgrades, Tulin, or stamina-boosting foods. With just your starting stamina, you probably won’t make it to the castle’s entrance.

Link gliding over Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Alternatively, you can use a Zonai creation to get up to the castle, like a hot air balloon. You can use this device to get close to the castle’s waterfalls and swim up using Zora armor, or just hop off your Zonai device once you’re above the castle.

Once you’re up there, land on the pathway heading into the castle, then just walk straight in. This is Hyrule Castle’s Sanctum. Straight ahead you’ll see stairs leading up to the throne. Head up to it.

Link looking into Hyrule Castle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once you’re on the platform, light the two braziers using Fire Fruit or any other fire-starting method.

Firing at a brazier in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once those are lit, the panel behind the throne will move to reveal a small nook with a chest inside. The Champion’s Leathers tunic is inside that chest.

Link opening a chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Before you leave, you might want to head over to the Hyrule Castle docks to grab the Hylian Shield. Otherwise, feel free to explore, but know you’ll be doing plenty of that with the Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest.

