Gatakis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Ride the Winds’ puzzle

By Matt Patches
Additional guides work by Johnny Yu
Link stands in front of the snow-covered Gatakis Shrine near Rito Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Gatakis Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tabantha Frontier region.

Our guide will help you find the Gatakis Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Ride the Winds” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Gatakis Shrine location

The Gatakis Shrine location is marked on the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin/Polygon | Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Gatakis Shrine is found within the Tabantha Frontier region, on the western side of the Rito Village island. Once discovered, the shrine provides a Rito Village teleport point.

The exact coordinates are (-3650, 1805, 0168).

Gatakis Shrine puzzle solution

In Gatakis Shrine, you’ll use the paraglider to weave past obstacles, and bust out the slow-motion bow-and-arrow trick to take out enemy Constructs while falling.

Link paraglides across a chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gatakis Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Run off the ledge and paraglide to the lower platform.

2. Turn right to find another ledge. Paraglide around the beams and follow the wind through the left side opening.

Link paraglides through lasers Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gatakis Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Walk to the giant open hole and look down — you’ll find a spinning wheel with a piece missing for you to conveniently fall through.

4. If you don’t time the jump right, open the paraglider to catch a upward breeze that will send you back above the wheel.

Link falls through a hole in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gatakis Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. As you fall, you’ll see a platform of ice. When you reach the surface, hammer the ice with a heavy weapon or a sword fused with something heavy.

Link falls through and breaks ice in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gatakis Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Continue to descend toward the fans at the bottom of the shrine. After you pass through the now-shattered hole, grab your bow — there are two Constructs to take out from afar.

Link shoots Constructs with his arrows in slow motion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gatakis Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. Go back and forth between slow-motion long-rage attacks and paragliding back up for leverage. After you’ve defeated both Constructs, glide to the lower ledge.

8. The end of the shrine is through the opening in the wall, but to retrieve the shrine’s chest, drop down into the shaft.

Link falls down a shaft in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gatakis Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

9. When you see a lower opening, open the paraglider, catch the gust of wind, and sail through the gap to another set of fans.

10. Catch the gust in lower room and once again bust out the bow and arrow to defeat a lone Construct. Once they are defeated, paraglide to the platform to find a chest containing a Strong Construct Bow.

11. To complete the shrine, turn back around, paraglide across the wind through the opening, sail up the shaft, and land on the highest platform. Interact with the sigil to retrieve a Light of Blessing.

