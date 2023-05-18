Where to find Toto Lake for ‘The Broken Slate’ in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Toto Lake is part of exploring Zora’s Domain and “The Broken Slate” quest in the main story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This is all part of the lengthy “Sidon of the Zora” questline, which will eventually take you all the way to the Water Temple.

Where to find the Toto Lake location

As part of “The Broken Slate” quest, Sidon will chat with you a bit about how he’s purifying the water, so he can’t head out with you. He will direct you to Toto Lake in the west.

Toto Lake is located just north of Zora’s Domain, with Jiahto found at co-ordinates (3406, 0882, 0400).

The easiest way to reach Toto Lake is from Upland Zorana tower to the west. Once activated (you need the Zora Armor equipped) you can glide down to Toto Lake.

If you are struggling to find the location on the ground, look out for Dunma by the water, who can point you in the right direction.

Once at Toto Lake, talk to Jiahto in the small cavern and he’ll complain how this ancient slate is broken and how he wishes he could read it properly. Head outside of the cave and to the left to see the slate on the side of the cave, covered in mud.

Use a splash fruit to wash away the mud, pick it up with Ultrahand and place it into the slot to complete the quest. Jiahto will start rattling off a mysterious puzzle, talking about a bridge to the sky, marks of the king, and other suspiciously highlighted chunks of text, such as a droplet.

This will start the next quest, finding King Dorephan in “Clues to the Sky.”