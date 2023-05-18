 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find King Dorephan for the ‘Clues to the Sky’ quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The king is hiding at a spot with clear water

King Dorephan in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
King Dorephan’s location is part of exploring Zora’s Domain and “Clues to the Sky” quest in the main story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This is all part of the lengthy “Sidon of the Zora” questline, which will eventually take you all the way to the Water Temple.

How to start ‘Clues to the Sky’

Now that you’ve found Toto Lake, before you head up to the “land of the sky fish,” you need to find King Dorephan, the monarch that leads the Zora people.

Some kids are playing around his throne in Zora’s Domain and they’ll discuss where to find him, but they refuse to talk about it when you’re around. Head to the throne room and sneak around them, approaching them from behind the throne. Stay crouched and move slowly to avoid being detected. Once you’re close enough, you’ll be able to listen in.

Where to find King Dorephan’s location

By listening to the children, you learn King Dorephan is hiding behind a waterfall, which is a common spot for him to rest. You can enter a hole to drop in on King Dorephan at the location below near Lulu Lake:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom split image showing the entrance to King Dorephon’s hiding place and a map showing the location near Lulu Lake.
King Dorephon is hiding behind a waterfall near Lulu Lake.
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Dorephan will tell you why he’s hiding and note that a “mark of the king” is referring to a King’s Scale, and he’ll give you five, noting that if you lose them, you can come back to him for more. Nice!

Teleport back to Ihen-a Shrine — it’s time to find the Land of the Sky Fish and the watery bridge.

