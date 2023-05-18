 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to use the ‘watery bridge’ to find the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A fish high in the sky

By Julia Lee
Link looking at the droplet puzzle Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Part of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Reaching the Land of the Sky Fish is part of exploring Zora’s Domain and “Clues to the Sky” quest in the main story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This is all part of the lengthy “Sidon of the Zora” questline, which will eventually take you all the way to the Water Temple.

Where to find the Watery Bridge and Land of the Sky Fish location

Once you have found King Dorephan in the “Clues to the Sky” quest, teleport to Ihen-a Shrine and glide over to this brown waterfall — the ‘watery bridge’ — flowing from a sky island with the Zora Armor equipped.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom split image showing the location of the Floating Scales Island waterfall and a map showing the waterfall’s location.
Use the Zora Armor to climb the waterfall falling from Floating Scales Island.
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

This island is the “land of the sky fish” as it resembles a fish in the sky. Wowee. The fish is covered in mud, but you don’t need to rinse it off.

Land of the Sky Fish droplet puzzle solution

As suggested by the slate that Jiahto reads you, you have to shoot an arrow through a “droplet”. Here’s the clue as a reminder:

Text box saying “Stand upon the land of the sky fish, and behold its lofty view. Among the floating rocks you see, a droplet waits for you.” Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

To solve this droplet puzzle, facing the southwest while at the top of the fish, you’ll notice some debris that lines up into the shape of a tear, as seen below:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link standing along the southern edge of Floating Scales Island facing debris in the shape of a scale.
Fire an arrow with a King’s Scale attached through the scale-shaped debris.
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Fire off an arrow with a King’s Scale attached to it through the tear. A cutscene will play showing a glowing spot in a nearby lake. Head back to Sidon at Mipha’s Court to proceed to the Sludge Like boss encounter.

