How to use the ‘watery bridge’ to find the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Reaching the Land of the Sky Fish is part of exploring Zora’s Domain and “Clues to the Sky” quest in the main story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This is all part of the lengthy “Sidon of the Zora” questline, which will eventually take you all the way to the Water Temple.

Where to find the Watery Bridge and Land of the Sky Fish location

Once you have found King Dorephan in the “Clues to the Sky” quest, teleport to Ihen-a Shrine and glide over to this brown waterfall — the ‘watery bridge’ — flowing from a sky island with the Zora Armor equipped.

This island is the “land of the sky fish” as it resembles a fish in the sky. Wowee. The fish is covered in mud, but you don’t need to rinse it off.

Land of the Sky Fish droplet puzzle solution

As suggested by the slate that Jiahto reads you, you have to shoot an arrow through a “droplet”. Here’s the clue as a reminder:

To solve this droplet puzzle, facing the southwest while at the top of the fish, you’ll notice some debris that lines up into the shape of a tear, as seen below:

Fire off an arrow with a King’s Scale attached to it through the tear. A cutscene will play showing a glowing spot in a nearby lake. Head back to Sidon at Mipha’s Court to proceed to the Sludge Like boss encounter.