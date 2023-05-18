Josiu Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Josiu Shrine is located in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s North Necluda Sky Archipelago to the east of the Great Sky Island. To reveal the shrine, you’ll have to find a crystal and move it between a couple of different sky islands — which is a process that’s part of the “North Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest.

Our guide will help you find the Josiu Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Josiu Shrine location

Josiu Shrine is located above Kakariko Village on a sky island at the coordinates (1759,-1208, 0924). It’s a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, which means the puzzle is outside of the shrine — you’ll need to move a crystal to open the shrine itself.

To reach Josiu Shrine, launch from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and glide over to the sky islands above Kakariko Village.

Josiu Shrine puzzle solution

Finding Josiu Shrine is part of “The North Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest, where you’ll have to find the glowing green crystal nearby and return it to the shrine. The crystal is located in the southernmost sky island in the North Necluda Sky Archipelago. Moving the crystal to Josiu Shrine itself is the main part of the puzzle.

1. Moving the North Necluda Sky Crystal from its starting point requires manipulating a stone arch bridge that can be rotated to connect various islands, then using the Recall ability to rewind time.

2. To reach the southernmost sky island from the island where Josiu Shrine is located, you’ll need to use the bridge remote control device. Rotate the bridge counter-clockwise so that the bridge connects the island to the left with the island where Link is standing.

3. Step onto the bridge, turn around, and use Recall on the remote control device. The bridge will reverse its movement, letting Link access the island with the sky crystal.

4. Pick up the crystal, and move it to the other island (or leave it on the bridge). Lugging it around will slow Link’s movement; using Ultrahand to move the sky crystal will speed things up.

5. Work your way back to the island where Josiu Shrine and the bridge remote control device are. Use the device to rotate the bridge counter-clockwise again, giving Link a path to carry the sky crystal to Josiu Shrine. This will complete “The North Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest.

6. Josiu Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all you have to do is walk in and collect your rewards: a large Zonai charge and Light of Blessing.