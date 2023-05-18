Mayausiy Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayausiy is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tabantha Frontier.

Our guide will help you find the Mayausiy Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Building Blocks” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Mayausiy Shrine location

The Mayausiy Shrine is found inside of the Forgotten Temple in the Tabantha Frontier region. The exact coordinates for the shrine are (-1165, 2602, -0083).

You’ll first need to make your way into the Forgotten Temple, which is labeled on the map above. The entrance is elevated off of the ground, so you’ll need to either glide into it from the cliffs beside it or use Ascend to climb your way up.

Mayausiy Shrine puzzle solution

The Mayausiy Shrine tests your spatial awareness by having you recreate a block using an assortment of shapes.

Grid View Photo illustration: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Proceed down the stairs to find one complete bronze rectangular prism on the left, an incomplete bronze rectangular prism on the right, and two L-shaped blocks along the right wall. The objective is to recreate the left rectangular prism using the incomplete prism and the two L-shaped blocks.

2. Rotate one of the L blocks twice to the left, twice upwards, and twice to the right. If you’re having trouble, view the second image in the gallery for a reference.

3. Place the L block on top of the block on the front of the incomplete prism.

4. Take the second L block and fit it into the remaining space on the side of the incomplete prism to complete the puzzle.

5. Continue through the opened gate to find a Captain Construct.

6. Defeat the Captain Construct and move into the next room.

Grid View Photo illustration: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. Inside the second puzzle room, you’ll find a 3x3 cube on the left, an incomplete cube on the right, and three shaped blocks on the right. For clarity, we will be naming the blocks from left to right — corner, L, and Z. If you need an image reference, check the second image in the gallery above.

8. Take the Z block and fit it into the open slot on the back of the incomplete cube.

9. Grab the corner block and rotate it to fit beside the Z block while completing the corner on the side of the incomplete block.

10. Finish the cube by slotting the L block into the remaining slot on the front of the cube, opening the exit.

11. Look in the corner of the room behind your newly created cube to find a large platform jutting out of the wall. On top of the platform, you’ll be able to find a chest.

12. Remove the L and corner block from your cube, and place one of the two on top of the block to create higher elevation.

13. Climb to the top of the cube and glide over to the chest to receive a large Zonai charge.

14. Continue to the exit to complete the shrine and receive your Light of Blessing.