How to get the Yiga Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Yiga Armor is a peculiar set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Wearing pieces of this armor increases Link’s stealth, yet its biggest draw by far is that it allows you to impersonate a Yiga Clan member (if you’re wearing all three pieces).

It’s likely that you’ll receive hints on where to find the Yiga Armor from NPCs or Old Maps scattered across Hyrule. Or just by stumbling upon the wrong cave at the wrong time. But if you want to skip the busywork and get straight to the treasure, we’ll explain where to find it as quickly as possible — detailing the locations for the Yiga Armor, Yiga Tights, and Yiga Mask.

Yiga Armor chest piece location

You can find the Yiga Armor inside a Yiga Clan hideout in Akkala Highlands. In order to storm the place, though, you’ll have to enter via the Depths.

I recommend heading over to the East Akkala Plains Chasm at the coordinates (3986, 2155, 0021). In order to get there, you can use the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower nearby.

From there, you’ll have to head northeast. The Akinatanis Lightroot can help to dispel the map a bit, located northwest of where you land. Also, beware of the Obsidian Frox — either stand and fight, or make a run for it.

After you’ve activated the lightroot, resume your route northeast. It won’t be long until you’re able to spot another lightroot in the distance, which we’ll be using as reference.

As you move towards it, you’ll see a large area with gloom, as well as a Zonai device post. Remember to keep your gloom resistance in check, or just use your paraglider for as long as you can to get to safe ground again.

This takes you to the Ui-ihcoj Lightroot. Upon activating it, you’ll be able to spot a monolith in the distance — that’s the location of the armor piece. Well, sort of. You’ll see.

Getting to the spot might be tricky, as the monolith is surrounded by a huge lake. If you take the path to the right, however, you can climb it until you’re close enough to use your paraglider and land safely.

Then, once you’re under the monolith, use ascend. Keep in mind that you’ll be heading to a Yiga Clan hideout — quite literally.

You only need to fight two of them. Honestly, it’s not a tough fight. I focused on the smaller Yiga member first, and then focused my attention on the bigger one. He has a two-handed weapon that can hit hard, but it’s easy to dodge. If you have arrows on you, keeping your distance with ranged attacks is a good tactic as well.

After you’re done, get inside the hideout again, and speak to Konba. After a brief chat, you’ll get the Yiga Armor. This armor piece adds 1 defense and grants you a stealth boost.

Yiga Armor legs piece location

You can find the Yiga Tights in the Yiga Clan Maritta Branch, which is a cave located in Aldor Foothills at the coordinates (-0643, 2032, 0157), located southeast of the Snowfield Stable at the Tabantha Tundra and west of the Great Hyrule Forest. There isn’t a direct tower for the location, but either Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower or Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower will get you close enough.

Once you’re inside the cave, you’ll find two Yiga Clan members to wrestle with. If you got the chest piece first, the fight is pretty much the same.

After you take both of them down, you’ll have to use Ascend to get to a secret room where the kidnapped tailor is waiting to be rescued.

Standing next to the table with materials in the center of the cave, where the Yiga Clan enemies were standing when you first entered, look towards the entrance and aim at the ceiling.

You’ll notice a hole that leads to an attic of sorts. There are some stones with markings on the ground, too, signaling the spot. Use Ascend in any spot around the hole, and get to the tailor.

After a brief chat, you’ll obtain the Yiga Tights. This armor piece adds 1 defense and grants stealth up to Link.

Yiga Armor head piece location

You can find the Yiga Mask in an unnamed Yiga Clan shack at the coordinates (-0800, -2255, 0087), located northwest of Lake Hylia in the Faron region. You can use either the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower or Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to get closer. Taking a closer look at the map, you can find the shack south of the Temple of Time Ruins, which is close to the Great Plateau. If you’ve crossed paths with the Great Plateau South Chasm, it’s northeast of its location, too.

The hideout (which isn’t exactly hidden...) is protected by two spiked fences. There are plateaus all around it that you can use to at least bypass one of the fences with a quick jump and the help of your paraglider.

Then, there are entrances open around the second fence. Just use any of them, and try to avoid any of the spikes. They hurt.

From here, you need to go ahead and knock on the shack’s door. If you need a moment to switch your armor or heal yourself, don’t interact with the door until you’re all set.

Once more, two Yiga Clan members will show up. Take them down and, when you’re ready, head inside the shack.

You’ll find the third and last tailor. After a brief chat, you’ll be in possession of the Yiga Mask. This armor adds 1 defense and grants stealth up to Link.

That’s all for the Yiga Armor set! From now on, you’ll be able to mask yourself amongst other members of the clan whenever you’re wearing the full set.