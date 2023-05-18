 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utsushok Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Long or Wide’ puzzle

By Matt Patches
Additional guides work by Jeffrey Parkin
Link stands at the Utsushok Shrine entrance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Utsushok Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Faron Grasslands region.

Our guide will help you find the Utsushok Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Long or Wide” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Utsushok Shrine location

A map shows the location of the Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin/Polygon | Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Utsushok Shrine is found within the Faron Grasslands region, about halfway between the Fural Plain and the Guchini Plain.

The exact coordinates are (0669, -3358, 0072).

Utsushok Shrine puzzle solution

In the Utsushok Shrine, you’ll use Ultrahand to manipulate a series of slapper machines to send balls zipping across rails to nearby switches.

Link lifts up a stone slapper in the Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Run behind the big slapper slab and use Ultrahand to lift it up high.

2. Release the slab and smack the ball by deactivating Ultrahand

3. If you’ve hit it hard enough, the ball will drift along the track into the bowl switch and the door to your left will open.

4. Enter the second room.

Utsushok Shrine second room solution

1. Inside the second room to your right is a cube. Grab it with Ultrahand.

2. Use Ultrahand to place the cube behind the slapper slab and attach the two.

Link attaches a cube to a slapper in the Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Once again use Ultrahand to pull the slapper all the way up to its apex, then drop it down to knock the chamber’s ball into a bowl switch.

Link lifts up a stone slapper with a box attached in the Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. With the door open, enter the third room.

Utsushok Shrine third room solution

1. Inside the third room you will find… you guessed it, more balls to hit! Run to the middle of the room to find a metal sheet to grab with Ultrahand.

2. Position the piece of metal in front of the slapper and attach it with Ultrahand.

Link attaches a sheet of metal to the front of a slapper in the Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Bring the attached metal and slapper up as high as possible, before releasing to hit the ball. Once the ball is in the bowl, the switch will send a cart down to the nearby tracks.

4. To send the cart flying toward the sigil, detach the sheet of metal from the slapper and reposition it so that it extends horizontally across the platform. The goal here is to reformat the slapper so it can send the cart flying with a good push.

Link reattaches a sheet of metal to the front of a slapper in the Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. After changing up the slapper, jump in the cart, then use Ultrahand to lift up the metal and position it for a hardy swing. But get ready: you’ll want to be quick in the next part.

Link grabs a chest with ultrahand in the Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. As you propel forward toward the sigil, activate Ultrahand to grab the chest sitting on a platform halfway through the ride. Bring it to the other side to open it and reveal a Sneaky Elixir.

7. No more balls to slap — from here, interact with the sigil to retrieve a Light of Blessing!

