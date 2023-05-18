Ishokin Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ishokin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Faron Grasslands region.

Our guide will help you find the Ishokin Shrine location and walk you through the “Ride the Giant Horse” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Ishokin Shrine location

Ishokin Shrine is in the Faron Grassland region of Hyrule, a bit west of Highland Stable. The exact coordinates are (-0566, -3523, 0129).

If you go straight there, though, you won’t find a shrine. Instead, you have to go talk to Baddek a bit to the northwest at (-0695, -3394, 0172). He’ll tell you about his hobby of horse-spotting and then show you the mysterious crystal he found. Before he’ll hand it over, he asks you to bring him an enormous horse he’s been hearing about, and points you to Highland Stable to the east at (0519, -3442, 0047). This starts the “Ride the Giant Horse” shrine quest.

The horse he’s referring to is the Giant White Stallion. We’ve got a guide for how to catch and tame the Giant White Stallion. Once you have your new giant horse, ride back to Baddek.

From Highland Stable, follow the road west as it winds through Harfin Valley, across the Menoat River, and to the dead end on the map (the road continues in the world) near Pappetto Grove. From there, just keep riding west until you spot Babbek’s fire. Aim for the green spots as you maneuver your beefy horse up the rocky slope, where you’ll get the crystal.

There are some Zonai sleds and steering sticks to the left of Baddek’s camp, but it’s not too far to just carry the crystal with Ultrahand. Be very careful setting it down because it really wants to roll downhill and away from you — we learned this the hard way.

Deliver the crystal to the shrine location to complete “Ride the Giant Horse” and reveal Ishokin Shrine.

Ishokin Shrine puzzle solution

Ishokin Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so just head in to collect your rewards — a topaz and a Light of Blessing.