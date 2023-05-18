 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ishokin Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the “Ride the Giant Horse” shrine quest and claim Rauru’s Blessing

By Jeffrey Parkin
A screen shows the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ishokin Shrine exterior Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Ishokin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Faron Grasslands region.

Our guide will help you find the Ishokin Shrine location and walk you through the “Ride the Giant Horse” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Ishokin Shrine location

A map shows the location of Ishokin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Ishokin Shrine is in the Faron Grassland region of Hyrule, a bit west of Highland Stable. The exact coordinates are (-0566, -3523, 0129).

If you go straight there, though, you won’t find a shrine. Instead, you have to go talk to Baddek a bit to the northwest at (-0695, -3394, 0172). He’ll tell you about his hobby of horse-spotting and then show you the mysterious crystal he found. Before he’ll hand it over, he asks you to bring him an enormous horse he’s been hearing about, and points you to Highland Stable to the east at (0519, -3442, 0047). This starts the “Ride the Giant Horse” shrine quest.

The horse he’s referring to is the Giant White Stallion. We’ve got a guide for how to catch and tame the Giant White Stallion. Once you have your new giant horse, ride back to Baddek.

A Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map shows the locations of Highland Stable, Baddek, and Ishokin Shrine Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

From Highland Stable, follow the road west as it winds through Harfin Valley, across the Menoat River, and to the dead end on the map (the road continues in the world) near Pappetto Grove. From there, just keep riding west until you spot Babbek’s fire. Aim for the green spots as you maneuver your beefy horse up the rocky slope, where you’ll get the crystal.

Link uses Ultrahand to carry a crystal to Ishokin Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

There are some Zonai sleds and steering sticks to the left of Baddek’s camp, but it’s not too far to just carry the crystal with Ultrahand. Be very careful setting it down because it really wants to roll downhill and away from you — we learned this the hard way.

Deliver the crystal to the shrine location to complete “Ride the Giant Horse” and reveal Ishokin Shrine.

Ishokin Shrine puzzle solution

Ishokin Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so just head in to collect your rewards — a topaz and a Light of Blessing.

