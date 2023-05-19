How to make stamina food and elixirs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, stamina is a very valuable resource and even if your stamina is maxed out at three rings, you may find yourself needing more.

Energizing food and potions will restore your stamina, replenishing your stamina rings up to its max. Enduring food and elixirs will add additional yellow rings, which will disappear once you use it all.

The good news that is that if you’re an experienced Breath of the Wild player, all these ingredients and recipes for stamina food/elixirs will be familiar, as they use the same items.

Below, we list ingredients and recipes for food and potions that will replenish your stamina or even raise it beyond the limit (temporarily).

Stamina elixir recipes

To make energizing elixirs, you’ll want to throw energetic rhino beetles (found in Great Sky Island and West Necluda) or restless crickets (found in Great Sky Island and Hyrule Field) into a pot with at least one monster part.

To make enduring elixirs, you’ll want to use tireless frogs (found in Hyrule Field and Zora River) with at least one monster part. Tireless frogs are hard to find, but Beedle also sells them for 100 rupees each at Riverside Stable.

The more stamina critters you use, the more the elixir will add or replenish. Based on our testing, the quality of the monster drop you use doesn’t have an effect on the potion. Using a Red Bokoblin horn and a restless cricket had the same effects as using a Blue Bokoblin horn and a restless cricket.

Stamina food recipes

To make energizing foods, cook up stamella shrooms (found in Lanayru Great Spring and West Necluda), courser bee honey (found in Hyrule Field and East Necluda), staminoka bass (Hyrule Field, West Necluda), or bright-eyed crabs (found in Lanayru Westlands and Lanayru Great Spring).

To make enduring foods, cook up some endura shrooms (found in North Tabantha Sky Archipelago and North Necluda Sky Archipelago) or endura carrots (found in East Necluda and Hyrule Ridge). Much like tireless frogs, these items are harder to come by than the energizing counterparts. At least one endura carrot can be found by Satori trees (those random cherry blossom-esque trees you see around Hyrule). The tree atop Satori Mountain in Hyrule Ridge (to the west of Sonapan Shrine), will have three endura carrots, making this a good place to pick up a few.

Just like the elixirs, the more of the stamina-based ingredient you use, the greater your gains. We cooked up five staminoka bass to make a fish skewer, and it replenished a full three rings of stamina.