Sifumim Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Proving Grounds: Flow’ trial

By Matt Patches
The Sifumim Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Sifumim Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Neculda region.

Our guide will help you find the Sifumim Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Flow” trial to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Sifumim Shrine location

Map showing the Sifumim Shrine location in the East Neculda region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Sifumim Shrine is found within the East Neculda region, just northwest of Lurelin Village. The exact coordinates are (2826, -3271, 0078).

Sifumim Shrine puzzle solution

Sifumim Shrine is a “Proving Grounds” combat shrine that strips you of your gear and pits you against a fleet of Constructs. A combination of your abilities and sword skills will set you free.

Link standing in front of weapons in the Sifumim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. You need Fuse fodder to take out some robots, so enter the shrine and pick up the Long Stick, Wooden Stick, and Old Wooden Shield waiting for you on your left.

2. Run into the main shrine chamber, activate Fuse while wielding the Wooden Stick, then attach one of the barrels in front of you. Beware of Constructs firing arrows.

3. Knock out the Construct on a nearby raft before he puts an arrow in your eye. Here’s one easy way to do it: Grab the raft with Ultrahand and dunk that sucker! When the bots hit the water they instantly explode.

Link flipping a raft in the Sifumim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. While avoiding the second Construct firing arrows further back in the Shrine, jump on to the floating raft and Ascend to the middle level. Ascend again to reach the top of the raft.

Link using Ascend in the Sifumim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Once atop the raft, paraglide down to the next section of platform ahead. Run to the left to find a Sturdy Wooden Stick. Activate Ultrahand to grab the boat in front of you and send another Construct to its watery doom.

6. Race around the octagonal platform and continue to grab rafts and flip two more Constructs into the water. Don’t feel bad they deserved it!

7. Once the sailor Constructs are cleared, head toward the ladder on the right side of the shrine to sneak up on another arrow-firing Construct.

Link climbgint a raft in the Sifumim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

8. Pelt the Construct with available ice fruit and/or just knock it out with your barrel on a stick. If you can hit the Construct off the edge of the platform, it’ll break immediately in the water.

Link attacking a Construct in Sifumim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

9. After you defeat the final Construct, the shrine will return your gear. But if you’re low on solid weaponry, there’s a spiked ball you can Fuse to a sword before you jet.

10. Enter the final room to find the shrine’s only chest, which contains a Captain IV Reaper, then head to the sigil to get the Light of Blessing.

