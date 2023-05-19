Anedamimik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Anedamimik Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Anedamimik Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

The shrine is below ground in a cave system, and you’ll need to drain the pool of water it’s standing in to be able to access it.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Anedamimik Shrine location

Anedamimik Shrine is in the East Necluda region of Hyrule, on the south coast above Deepback Bay. It’s located inside the Deepback Bay Cave; the entrance to the cave is right on the beach, and the shrine is just inside. The exact coordinate of the shrine are (4231, -2178, -0012).

There are a couple of Horriblins to defeat before you reach the shrine, which is standing in a pool of water. The water surrounding the shrine needs to be drained before you can enter. Descend into the cavern below, defeat the Like Like on the ceiling, and you’ll see a cluster of cracked rocks in the ceiling. Blow these up these with a bomb flower attached to an arrow, and the water will drain out. Use Ascend to bring you right back up the the shrine and go in.

Anedamimik Shrine puzzle solution

As the quest name “A Retraced Path” suggests, Anedamimik Shine is all about using Recall to send a giant ball back where it came from. You’ll need to use Ascend to grab the chest here, too.

1. On entering, note the assembly on the wall to your right: a chute that drops a big metal ball, a bowl switch attached vertically next to the chute, and a platform bearing a chest. Hitting the switch pillar in front of you slides this whole assembly backwards and forwards.

2. Hit the switch once, sliding the wall assembly toward the back of the shrine. This brings the platform with the chest over the shrine floor. Run over to it and use Ascend to reach the chest and claim a Large Zonai Charge.

3. Head back to the switch and hit it again to return the wall assembly to its original position, with the ball dropping out of the chute and rolling across the room in front of you.

4. Cast Recall on the ball as it’s rolling across the floor to send it back towards the chute.

5. Hit the switch immediately after casting recall to move the wall assembly forward, so the bowl switch is where the chute was. The ball will follow its trajectory backwards to fit neatly into the socket.

6. This opens the gate to the next chamber. Run through before your Recall spell times out, because when it does, the ball will fall out of the socket, and the gate will close. Examine the sigil to get your Light of Blessing.