Maoikes Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Maoikes Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru Wetlands.

Our guide will help you find the Maoikes Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the Rauru’s Blessing to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Maoikes Shrine location

The Maoikes shrine is found within the Lanayru Wetlands region.

To access it, you’ll need to discover the Boné Pond East Cave. It’s on the northeast section of Lanayru Wetlands, identifiable as a mountain with a large skull on the top. There are multiple entrances to this cave, but the one you want is located at the very top of the mountain base crawling with Bokoblins and other beasties. Specifically you should head right for the skull at the top. The coordinates for the skull are 2254, 0098, 0136.

Crawl through one of the holes of the giant skull and you should be right in front of the shrine.

With enough stealth, though, you can actually access this shrine without a single enemy encounter! Approaching it from the air is another very easy strategy, heading southwest from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and landing right inside the giant skull.

Maoikes Shrine puzzle solution

The good news is that there’s no puzzle to this shrine. Once you’re inside, you’ll find a chest with a diamond in it and, of course, your Light of Blessing.