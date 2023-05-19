Rasitakiwak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Rasitakiwak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Akkala Highlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Rasitakiwak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Ground: Vehicles” combat puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Rasitakiwak Shrine location

The Rasitakiwak Shrine is found in the Akkala Highlands region, just slightly southeast of Tarrey Town. The exact coordinates are (4166, 1323, 0229).

Rasitakiwak Shrine puzzle solution

Rasitakiwak Shrine is a “Proving Grounds” combat shrine that strips you of your gear and tests your Ultrahand construction skills in order to defeat some pesky Constructs. There are a few ways to claim victory here, but one option is easily the most fun.

1. You might want Fuse fodder to take out some robots early on, so enter the shrine and pick up the arrows, Old Wooden Bow, Thick Stick, and Wooden Stick waiting for you on your left.

2. Run into the main chamber of the shrine to find a Construct guarding a fan cart. Defeat the Construct with a quick arrow to the eye and few whacks of a stick. Use Fuse to bolster your stick with a Soldier Construct Horn.

(Ed. note: This shrine is not terribly difficult but it does have an amazing secret. For maximum joy, run for your life to the other side of the room and skip to step 6. If you want the safe route, continue with these instructions.)

3. Jump on the fan cart and steer yourself to the left (the direction it’s already facing), where you’ll find two more Constructs. Dodge their stone clubs and whack the crap out of them.

4. Once you’re done with the Constructs, hop on board the stone-slab vehicle in front of you. Steer forward to find another Construct — and run it over. Bash it with your Zonai car. Go full Grand Theft Auto. And if you only do so much damage to the Construct by driving back and forth over it, jump off and smack it with your stick. Don’t feel guilty about this perverse exercise; the robots are trying to kill you.

5. Continue driving your stone-slab vehicle over the two additional Constructs. They’re no match for your sick wheels, dude!

6. While you could find some other materials in the room to wrap up this shrine, here’s the Optimized for Fun option: Head to the right of the sigil room door to find an elevated platform. Ascend up to find a Zonai wing ready for liftoff.

7. Navigate the Zonai wing across the room, dropping off when you’re over the walled-off middle chamber.

8. When you drop in, you’ll discover a stone-slab big-wheeler and a Zonai Construct Head, Frost Emitter, Flame Emitter, and Cannon. Use Ultrahand to assemble a war machine of your liking.

9. As you drive around, take out any remaining Constructs like you’re Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road. When you’ve decimated them all, the shrine will return your gear and open the door to the sigil room. Enter the room to find a chest containing a Magic Rod and the sigil where you can get the Light of Blessing.