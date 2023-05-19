Apogek Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Apogek Shrine is found within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru Great Spring region.

Our guide will help you find the Apogek Shrine location and solve its “Wings on the Wind” puzzle to receive the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Apogek Shrine location

You’ll find the Apogek Shrine in the Lanayru Great Spring region of Hyrule. The coordinates are (3887, -0217, 0164). If you’re having trouble spotting it, look under the huge stone platform on the side of the Ja’Abu Ridge — it’s hiding a bit!

Apogek Shrine puzzle solution

The first thing you’ll see when you enter the Apogek Shrine is some Zonai gliders soaring off a platform. That’s because this shrine is all about flying, while also moving a ball into a divot that’ll open the shrine’s gate.

1. There’s a Zonai glider waiting on the platform to your left. Grab it with Ultrahand and move it onto the platform you’re standing on — make sure it’s far enough back so it won’t slide off just yet.

2. Take the ball from the left-side of the room and use Ultrahand to glue it to the back of the glider.

3. Move the glider up on the rails a little bit so it’ll slide off and into the air.

4. Glide to the lower platform, remove the ball from the glider, and place it into the divot in the ground. The gate ahead will open.

5. There are four fans on two small platforms leading onto the higher platform ahead. Use Ultrahand to move two of these fans onto the higher platform. Then use another fan, hitting it to activate it, to get up there yourself using Link’s personal glider.

6. To the left side of the room on an even higher platform, there’s a chest. Bring a fan over there and soar up to grab the Mighty Zonaite Spear inside.

7. Zonai gliders will intermittently spawn on the rails at the front of the platform. Grab one uing Ultrahand and move it off the rails. Then use Ultrahand to fuse two fans to the end of the glider.

8. Move the glider back to the rails before hopping on. Hit the fans to activate them to get enough juice to make it to the next platform, which is pretty far away.

9. Hop off once you’re over the platform, then examine the sigil to complete the shrine and receive the Light of Blessing.