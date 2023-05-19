Jochi-ihiga Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll find the Jochi-ihiga Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Akkala Highlands.

Our guide will help you find the Jochi-ihiga Shrine location and solve its puzzles to collect its chest rewards and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Jochi-ihiga Shrine and crystal location

The start of the Jochi-ihiga Shrine puzzle is found within the Akkala Highlands region, specifically at the western edge of Tarrey Town. The shrine itself is a little further away — the crystal’s green laser will point in the direction. The shrine is at the coordinates (3809, 1219, 0090), found below on the Hyrule map.

Jochi-ihiga Shrine puzzle solution

Jochi-ihiga Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, which means the puzzles are actually outside of the shrine itself. You’ll need to first find the green crystal and then move it to the shrine location to open it up. Head over to Tarrey Town’s left side and you’ll see the crystal: There’s a guy standing next to it, and it’s hard to miss!

Hagie — the guy — will attempt to sell you the crystal for 100 rupees. Keep negotiating him down until his wife comes by and chastises him. You can get it for 50 rupees, then. Pick it up. The green laser will point you toward the location it needs to go.

1. Before you leave, buy railcar access from Hagie. It’s 20 rupees.

2. Glue the crystal to the railcar platform using Ultrahand and take the Zonai battery next to Hagie with you. Hop onto the railcar and hit it to activate it, then ride it down to the Hudson Construction Site.

3. Hop off and take the crystal with you, fusing the crystal to the Zonai battery you took with you from Hagie. There are plenty of Zonai devices in the area — close by, you’ll find some fans embedded in rocks. Use Ultrahand to free them.

4. Fuse them all to your crystal. You won’t use them like this, but it’s an easy way to carry them.

5. Head toward the river bank where the crystal is leading you. You’ll find a glider nearby, which you may want to use to create a vehicle. But the easiest thing to do is chop down some trees and make a raft.

6. Fuse together three logs after you’ve chopped down three trees. Fuse the two fans to the back, along with the charge device. Then attach the crystal to the raft, aim it toward the shrine spot, and hop on. Hit the devices to get things moving.

7. Once you’re at the shore, pull the crystal off in plop it into the shrine opening.

8. Head inside, collect the diamond from the chest, then examine the sigil to receive the Light of Blessing.