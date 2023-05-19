Kyokugon Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kyokugon is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Plateau.

Our guide will help you find the Kyokugon Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Alignment of Circles” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Kyokugon Shrine location

The Kyokugon Shrine is found inside of the Great Plateau Foothill Cave (-0833, -1489, 0027) within the Hyrule Field region. The exact coordinates for the Kyokugon Shrine are (-0710, -1550, 0006).

To reach the shrine, you’ll need to first enter the Great Plateau Foothill Cave, which is blocked off by rock walls. You’ll need numerous hammers or Yunobo’s sage ability to break your way through the rocks; there are two rock walls and they’re very thick. There are two Horriblins behind the first rock wall, so prepare yourself to shoot them down from the ceiling! After you defeat the two Horriblins, you’ll see two rock walls: a blue one on your right and a black one down the slope. Ignore the blue rock wall for now, and continue down the path to the black rock wall. Break the rocks to create an opening to find the Kyokugon Shrine inside.

Kyokugon Shrine puzzle solution

The Kyokugon Shrine puts your brain to work to solve a “ball riddle” to complete the shrine.

1. Proceed up the stairs and walk to the edge of the path to find 10 bowl switches scattered around the room in a symmetrical pattern and four balls atop pedestals. We’ve associated each bowl switch with a number as shown in the image above to assist with the steps later on.

2. Look to the ceiling to find four green circles.

3. Place a ball in each of the bowl switches that have a green circle above them — bowl switches 2, 4, 6, and 8.

4. Continue through the open gate to find the shrine’s exit, but don’t interact with it just yet! Inside this room, you’ll find the chest and a ball to your right.

5. Look to the ceiling to find another green circle on the left side of the room.

6. Activate Ultrahand to find a loose tile on the floor below the green circle on the ceiling.

7. Pry the loose tile out of the ground to find a bowl switch.

8. Place the ball from the right side of the room into the bowl switch to open the gate blocking the chest.

9. Open the chest to receive a Hearty elixir.

10. Complete the shrine to receive a Light of Blessing.