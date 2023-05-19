Sihajog Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sihajog Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s South Lanayru Sky Archipelago.

Our guide will help you find the Sihajog Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the skydiving challenge to collect the chest and the Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Sihajog Shrine location and how to complete the skydiving challenge to access it

The Sihajog Shrine is found within the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago region.

To access the shrine, you’ll first need to complete a skydiving challenge. The challenge giver is a friendly construct who can be found on a floating island located at (4477, -0810, 1115).

It’s possible you already have the Mayanas Shrine unlocked in that area. If so, teleport there and then jump off the island behind the shrine, attempting to land on a smaller island below it. The number 1 is your starting point, the number 2 is where you’re going:

The island you’re looking for looks like this from above:

Once you land on this island, there’s a friendly construct who will mention that there’s a challenge to complete.

Basically you’re gonna be skydiving. When the challenge starts, run and jump through the ring in front of you. Jumping through that ring will cause the next one to appear below you, so aim yourself through it. Keep doing that and you’ll land back on the island where you started. There’s no time limit when doing this the first time, so you can be careful.

Once you complete the challenge, the Sihajog Shrine will appear.

Note: Completing the skydiving challenge again will reward you with the Glide Mask, which helps with aerial control. This time around, you’ll need to beat the challenge in under 25 seconds. To do this, you’ll need to hold R to dive-bomb through much of the challenge in order to make it in time.

Sihajog Shrine puzzle solution

There’s no puzzle here, just the glorious reward of a diamond and the Light of Blessing.