Mayanas Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayanas Shrine is located in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s South Lanayru Sky Archipelago in the far east region of the sky islands, above Wintre Island. To reveal the shrine, you’ll have to find a crystal and move it between a couple of different sky islands — which is a process that’s part of the “South Lanayru Sky Crystal” shrine quest.

Our guide will help you find the Mayanas Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

‘South Lanayru Sky Crystal’ shrine quest and Mayanas Shrine location

To enter Mayanas Shrine, you’ll first need to acquire the South Lanayru Sky Crystal. It can be found in the northeast portion of the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago at coordinates (4823, -798, 1895). You’ll need a sharp weapon (like an ax or sword) to cut through a series of wooden vines that block access to the South Lanayru Sky Crystal. Fire works as well.

Getting the sky crystal to Mayanas Shrine is next — fortunately, there’s a Zonai wing glider, fans, batteries, and a steering stick nearby to build an aircraft for Link to fly with. Using Ultrahand, attach the sky crystal to your glider and head southwest to Mayanas Shrine at coordinates (4611, -0925, 1789).

Mayanas Shrine ‘The Ice Guides You’ puzzle solution

Mayanas Shrine is like a game of shuffleboard — or, perhaps more accurately, a game of curling.

1. After entering the shrine, you’ll walk down a set of stairs and a ramp into a room with a pool, four ice fruit trees, and two Zonai frost emitters. At the far end of the room is a spike-covered platform and a large orange sensor switch moving left and right.

2. Using an ice fruit Fused to a weapon or arrow — or using one of the available Zonai frost emitters — freeze the water in the pool to create a square-shaped plate of ice. You’ll probably want to create a few ice plates, using your preferred method, because Mayanas Shrine requires a little trial and error. (Note that you can also use the frost emitter to make wide, rectangular-shaped ice plates.)

3. Grab one of the ice plates using Ultrahand and bring it over to the ramp that slopes downward toward the spiky platform.

4. Let go of the ice plate, and it will slide gracefully down the ramp, over the spikes, and (hopefully) into the sensor, unlocking the gate. Ice job!

5. Head into the next room. You’ll see the Light of Blessing sigil to your left and another pool with four ice fruit trees and two Zonai frost emitters at the far end of the room.

6. Similar to the first puzzle, you’ll need to create ice plates and launch them toward a sensor. This one, however, is harder to hit: It’s horizontal, near a bottomless pit, and next to a spiked platform with a slight grade. Again, this will require some careful aiming and likely some trial and error — you’ll want to drop your ice plate just to the right of a metal plate resting on the left side of slope that leads to the spiky platform. (Note that you can also use Ultrahand to pick up these metal plates and place them on the spiky platform to help guide your sliding ice plates if you’re struggling.)

7. Launch your ice plate into the sensor, unlocking the gate.

8. The now-unlocked room to the right houses a chest containing a mighty Zonaite shield.

9. Head back to the sigil and collect your Light of Blessing.