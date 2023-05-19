Jinodok Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jinodok Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Central Hyrule Sky region at the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. To reveal the shrine, you’ll have to find a crystal and move it between two different sky islands.

Our guide will help you find the Jinodok Shrine location and collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Jinodok Shrine location

The Jinodok Shrine is found within the Central Hyrule Sky region at the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago. The exact coordinates are (-1257, -1487, 1008). It’s a Rauru’s Blessing puzzle, which means the puzzle is outside of the shrine — you’ll need to move a crystal to open the shrine itself.

Jinodok Shrine puzzle solution

The Jinodok shrine puzzle starts after you launch yourself to the South Hyrule Sky Archipelago from Hyrule Field Skyview Tower. You’ll need to either upgrade your stamina or have Tulin to reach the island — one stamina wheel won’t cut it! Once you’ve located the shrine, follow these steps.

1. Walk to the left of the shrine to find a rotating Zonai switch that controls a massive stone bridge. Use Ultrahand to rotate the switch 180 degrees to the right on the X axis, then 180 degrees up on the Y axis. The ledge should click into place on the platform across from you and reveal a chest on a rope.

2. Continue to use Ultrahand to spin the switch 90 degrees to the right on the X axis to bring the chest over to you.

3. Use an arrow to snap the vine entangled around the chest. Open the chest to reveal an Old Map. The map reveals a section of the Depths: The Great Abandoned Central Mine.

4. Return to the switch and once again use Ultrahand to manipulate the bridge. Turn the switch 90 degrees to the left on the X axis, then 90 degrees up on the Y axis so that there’s a clear path to the other island.

5. Head across the bridge to grab the shrine crystal. Pick that bad boy up and feel good about your spatial awareness skills!

6. Return the crystal to the shrine location, then enter the shrine to reveal a chest, containing a diamond, and the sigil that will give you the Light of Blessing.