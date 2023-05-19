Mayak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Mountain.

Our guide will help you find the Mayak Shrine location, solve its puzzle, and walk you through how to complete the “Timely Catches” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Mayak Shrine location

The Mayak Shrine is found within Eldin Mountain. The exact coordinates are (1270, 3733, 0106).

Mayak Shrine puzzle solution

In the Mayak Shrine puzzle, you’ll flex your timing skills as you paraglide around a vertical space and hit a few buttons right on cue.

1. Run down the ramp into the shrine and note the yellow crystal button. When activated, the button triggers a target platform to pop out from under a stone slab in front of you.

2. Head to the left where a pillar jets up and down out of the ground. Wait until it launches you into the air, then paraglide down to the higher platform.

3. Use Ultrahand to place the giant boulder in front of you on the ramp. Then hurry! It’s going to roll down the ramp.

4. As the ball’s rolling, paraglide back over the lower platform by the button and prepare to hit the button to activate the target platform. Because the ramp has a bit of an upward lip at the end, you’ll want to wait to hit the button until the boulder is on the very edge, tipping down to the platform. When the boulder hits the target platform and activates the big button, the door across the chasm will open.

5. Jump back on the undulating pillar and let it propel you again into the air in order to safely paraglide across the room to the door.

Mayak Shrine second room puzzle solution

1. Enter the second room where you’ll see a crystal button. Ignore it for now, and drop to the floor to find another popping pillar. Jump on and ride to the top of the room (what high ceilings!). Turn left, then paraglide to the visible platform.

2. Paraglide down slowly until you see a treasure chest dangling from under the platform. When you’re close enough, disengage the paraglider, free fall, then grab your bow and arrow to time a perfect shot that can release the treasure chest. Don’t forget to paraglide back down to safety!

3. Open the fallen chest to reveal a large Zonai charge.

4. Return to the pillar to send yourself airborne again. This time look to the right and sail down to another pillar, which will catapult you even higher up.

5. Sail safely to the highest platform and run over to the visible boulder. Use Ultrahand to place it on the ramp, where it will begin to roll.

6. Leap off the platform, dive when you’re in the air, then paraglide before you hit the floor to make it back to the crystal button in time. Hit the button as soon as you land — the boulder will be right behind you. If it all timed right, the door across the way will open.

7. Head through the door to interact with the sigil to retrieve a Light of Blessing.