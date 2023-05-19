Bamitok Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Bamitok Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Bamitok Shrine location and teach you how to get there to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Bamitok Shrine location

The Bamitok Shrine is found inside of the Mount Dunsel Cave in the East Necluda Region. The cave can be found just north of Lurelin Village with the entrance being half submerged in water.

The exact coordinates for the shrine are (3094, -3209, 0082).

How to get to Mount Dunsel Cave

Mount Dunsel Cave can be found just north of Lurelin Village in the East Necluda region at the coordinates (3290, -3304, 0066). To access the cave, you can either glide down to the entrance from above if you have the teleport waypoint for the Kumamayn Shrine or you can climb up the side of the mountain from the Sifumim Shrine.

There is also a waterfall on the north side of the Lurelin Village that you can swim up if you have the Zora armor set, but if you haven’t cleared the village of its pirate problem, you may run into a lot of enemies. The cave’s entrance is surrounded by a lake, so you can either build a boat or slowly swim across the water.

How to get to the Bamitok Shrine

The Bamitok Shrine tests your exploring skills as it is hidden away inside a cave.

1. Make your way to Mount Dunsel Cave.

2. Swim across the water into the shrine. If you haven’t upgraded your stamina, don’t dash because you will not make it across!

3. Proceed into the cave to find a Horriblin and a chest blocked off by vines.

4. Defeat the Horriblin and then swing at the vines to break them.

5. Open the chest to receive a royal bow.

6. Continue down the path to find two Shock Likes hanging from the ceiling. You can either defeat them and collect their loot, or run past them and go deeper into the cave.

7. Once the Shock Likes have been dealt with, venture further into the cave to find an elevated ledge with water underneath it on your left and a Stalkoblin besides a wooden pallet and a wooden box on your right.

8. Glide down to the right side of the room and defeat the Stalkoblin.

9. Grab the wooden pallet with Ultrahand and place it on the water underneath the elevated ledge.

10. Use Ascend to rise to the top of the ledge.

11. Turn to your right to find two Rock Likes hanging from the ceiling. You can either defeat them and collect their loot, or run past them up the rocky slope.

12. Once you’ve made it past the Rock Likes, continue up the slope to find the Bamitok Shrine.

13. Activate the shrine and enter it to find a chest containing a Big Battery.

14. Complete the shrine to receive a Light of Blessing.