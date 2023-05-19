Yomizuk Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Yomizuk Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru region, on Lodrum Headland.

Our guide will help you find the Yomizuk Shrine location where you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Yomizuk Shrine location

The Yomizuk Shrine is found within the Lanayru Wetlands region.

To access it, you’ll need to discover the Tarm Point Cave, located on the Lodrum Headland peninsula at the far east side of Lanayru. The coordinates of the cave entrance are (4476,-0829, 0053). Here’s a helpful map pointing to the cave location:

Once you find the cave entrance, drop down and you’ll find a cavern slowly filling and draining with water as the tide rolls in and out. On the other end of the cave is the shrine.

The key here is to simply use the stalagmites on the ground as places to recover your stamina as you make your way across. So long as you take your time and make sure you have enough breath to make it to the next set, you should arrive at the shrine in no time.

Yomizuk Shrine puzzle solution

There’s no puzzle to this shrine. Once you’re inside, you’ll find a chest with a diamond in it and, of course, your Light of Blessing.