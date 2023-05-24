Share All sharing options for: All armor sets and set bonuses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom boasts the most stylish armor sets and wardrobe flourishes in any Zelda game yet. While Link’s list of accomplishments is long — savior of Hyrule, vanquisher of Ganon, torturer of Koroks — one item on the résumé often goes overlooked: those fashionista bona fides. Nowhere is it more evident than in Tears of the Kingdom’s bonuses.

You’ll start Tears of the Kingdom with next to nothing. Over time, you’ll build a wardrobe to rival the fashion closet of GQ Hyrule (all due respect to the muckrakers of the Lucky Clover Gazette, but there’s no way that paper has the ad dollars to support a style section). But how do you find all the clothes options? Here’s a list of the armor sets you can get in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All armor sets and set bonuses list

Wearing a piece of an armor set grants an effect, but by upgrading all three pieces to level 2 at a Great Fairy and wearing all three upgraded pieces at once, you’ll get an additional set bonus of the sort that makes the whole armor set worth finding in the first place. Here’s a list of all armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom and their respective set bonuses.

TotK Armor Sets and Set Bonuses Armor Set Effect Set Bonus How to get Armor Set Effect Set Bonus How to get Awakening None Boosts attack Find around Hyrule Barbarian Boosts attack Reduces charged attack stamina cost Find around Hyrule Charged Boosts attack (during storms only) Improves charged attacks (during storms only) Find in Dracozu Lake Climbing Increases climbing speed Reduces stamina cost of climbing jump Find around Hyrule Dark None Boosts movement speed at night Buy from bargainer statues Depths Gloom resistance Gloom attack resistance Buy from bargainer statues Desert Voe Heat resistance Shock resistance Buy in Gerudo Town Ember Boosts attack (during hot weather only) Improves charged attacks (during hot weather only) Find around Hyrule Evil Spirit Increases stealth Stal enemies don't attack you Find in labyrinths Fierce Deity Boosts attack Reduces stamina cost of charged attacks One of Misko's Treasures Flamebreaker Fire resistance Fireproof Buy in Goron City Froggy Slip resistance (when climbing) Slip-proof Complete Lucky Clover Gazette quests Frostbite Boosts attack (during cold weather only) Improves charged attacks (during cold weather only) Find around Hyrule Glide Improves aerial control No fall damage, boo-yah Find in the Sky Islands Hero None Boosts attack Find in the Depths Hylian None None Buy in Lookout Landing Miner's You glow Your footsteps glow too Find in the Depths Mystic Rupee padding None Trade Bubbul gems to Koltin Phantom Boosts attack None Find around Hyrule Radiant None Stal enemies don't attack you Buy in Kakariko Village Royal Guard None None Find in Hyrule Castle Rubber Shock resistance Lightning-proof Find around Hyrule Sky None Boosts attack Find in the Depths Snowquill Cold resistance Freeze-proof Buy in Rito Village Soldier's None None Find in Hyrule Castle Stealth Increases stealth Boosts movement speed at night Buy in Kakariko Village Time None None Find in the Depths Tingle None None One of Misko's Treasures Twilight None Boosts attack Find in the Depths Wind None Boosts attack Find in the Depths Yiga Increases stealth Yiga Clan disguise Find around Hyrule Zonaite Reduces Zonai device energy consumption Faster Zonai battery recharge Find in the Sky Islands Zora Increases swim speed Reduces swim dash stamina cost Find in Zora's Domain

Tears of the Kingdom features pieces of armor that aren’t part of any set — like the straight-out-of-2017 Champion’s Leathers — but we’re focusing solely on complete armor sets here. You can also get some sets through the use of amiibo in addition to the traditional method of Actually Finding It. Check out our guide on Tears of the Kingdom amiibo rewards to see which sets you can get by skipping the busywork.

Where to find all the armors in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Organized alphabetically, here’s what we’ve found so far, alongside some details about what each armor set does and where you can find it. Where applicable, we’ve provided links to guides that will show you exactly how to get each set. We’ll update this article if and when we find more complete armor sets.

Awakening Armor

Don’t let this armor set go to your head. The Awakening Armor looks hilarious and is regarded as a late-game set, but it doesn’t have anything special in terms of stats or perks. Yes, you’re doing this one for the laughs.

You can get the full set by completing three quests related to Misko’s Treasures. Our guide on finding the Awakening Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Barbarian Armor

Looking for an edge in combat? Wearing the Barbarian Armor will significantly boost your attack (by one point per piece equipped, even before you’ve upgraded it). You will, however, unfortunately mask Link’s glorious mane.

Finding the armor requires spelunking, as the head, chest, and legs of it are tucked away in three different caves around Hyrule. Our guide on how to get the Barbarian Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Charged Armor

The Charged Armor is pretty much only applicable during one circumstance: storms. When it’s storming, your attack power is increased (helpful for when you can’t use stronger steel weapons and have to rely on typically weaker wooden ones).

You can’t get the Charged Armor until you’ve completed a solid chunk of the main story, but it’s found around Dracozu Lake. Our guide on how to get the Charged Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Climbing Gear Armor

Few things are more frustrating in Tears of the Kingdom than scaling a cliff at a glacial pace, running out of stamina, falling to the base, and having to repeat the whole process. The Climbing Gear Armor gives you a chance to do your best Alex Honnold Free Solo impression. Each piece boosts your climbing speed, and comes with decent defensive stats by default. Cool headgear, too.

Like the Barbarian Armor, the Climbing Armor is also located in three different caves around Hyrule. Our guide on how to get the Climbing Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Dark Armor

The Dark Armor is kind of a shame: It’s easily the coolest-looking armor set by a mile, but its perks are redundant (you can get its stealth bonus from the far better Stealth Armor) and you can’t upgrade its defense stats at Great Fairies.

We recommend skipping it, but if you want a full collection — or prioritize style over substance — you can buy the Dark Armor at bargainer statues.

Depths Armor

The Depths Armor grants gloom resistance, mitigating one of the most annoying parts of Tears of the Kingdom. (That’d be gloom.) Rock the whole set, and you’ll gain resistance to gloom attacks as well.

Like the Dark Armor, you can buy the Depths Armor at bargainer statues. Unlike the Dark Armor, we do recommend this one.

Desert Voe Armor

The Desert Voe Armor sports the most versatile elemental resistance in Tears of the Kingdom. Each individual piece grants heat resistance. The Desert Voe Armor’s set bonus, meanwhile, reduces your shock damage. In other words, don’t wear it during your expeditions through the Hebra Mountains!

You can buy part of this armor set in Gerudo Town, and find the rest nearby. Our guide on how to get the Desert Voe Armor can show you where to buy (and find) the whole set.

Ember Armor

With its horns and flowy tunic, the Ember Armor is easily one of the most stylish armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom. Functionally, though, it’s circumstantial. When equipped, it adds a fire-spewing effect to your attacks — but only if you’re in a high-temperature environment.

The Ember Armor is yet another set divided up in various caves. Our guide on how to get the Ember Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Evil Spirit Armor

Like the Radiant Armor, the Evil Spirit Armor prevents Skal — those are the skeleton dudes — from attacking you.

More info on unlock requirements TBD.

Fierce Deity Armor

The Fierce Deity Armor is more than just homage to The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (though, yes, it is that). When equipped, it also increases your attack, boosts your defense by a not-too-shabby amount, and makes you look really, really scary.

Getting the Fierce Deity Armor is one of the more complicated armor hunts in Tears of the Kingdom, tied as it is to a side quest. Our guide on how to get the Fierce Deity Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set, and the riotously powerful accompany sword.

Flamebreaker Armor

The Flamebreaker Armor looks ridiculous (the explorers of Outer Wilds called and want their spacesuits back) but is key for exploring Hyrule’s hottest environments. Each piece of the armor improves your resistance to fire. The catch? It’s prohibitively expensive. Start saving now!

Our guide on how to get the Flamebreaker Armor shows you which stores you can buy it at, while our guide on what items to sell can help you afford it.

Froggy Armor

Don’t call it the “frog armor” — no no, it’s the Froggy Armor. Wearing this hilariously named set will help you climb during rainstorms, since you can’t scale vertical surfaces when it’s raining. Improve it, and you won’t slip at all. For the impatient, the Froggy Armor is key.

You can get the Froggy Armor by completing the “Potential Princess Sightings!” side quests. Our guide on getting the Froggy Armor shows you what you’ll need to win each piece.

Frostbite Armor

The Frostbite Armor is the cooler cousin of the the Ember Armor, not a game engine. It imbues your attacks with a frost effect — but only when you’re in a low-temperature environment. One thing that doesn’t make sense about this look: If it’s meant to be worn in sub-zero climates, where are the sleeves?

The Frostbite Armor shares another thing in common with the Ember Armor: It’s also found in a bunch of caves in various corners of Hyrule. Our guide on how to get the Frostbite Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Glide Armor

The Glide Armor is probably the single most helpful armor set as you’re getting acclimated to Tears of the Kingdom. Each piece improves your maneuverability in the air. Wearing the whole set, meanwhile, completely eradicates any fall damage. For those of you who mess up the dive-into-a-lake move by one inch every time (I am personally guilty as charged), it’s essential.

Befitting its perks, the Glide Armor is found in the Sky Islands, and requires you to complete a series of mid-air traversal challenges to get the whole kit. Our guide on how to get the Glide Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Hero Armor

The Hero Armor doesn’t do much beyond making Link look more like Link from previous games. It also requires a slog through the Depths to find it. More info on unlock requirements TBD!

Hylian Armor

The Hylian Armor is one of the more basic sets in Tears of the Kingdom (it has no special perks and not much in the way of defense). But that fact you can get it extremely early on makes it worth your time.

Our guide on how to get the Hylian Armor shows you how to get all pieces of the set.

Miner’s Armor

If you’re set on exploring the Depths, the Miner’s Armor — which causes you to glow, illuminating your surroundings — is your best friend.

Unfortunately, to get the Miner’s Armor, you need to venture into and explore the Depths — every piece of is down there. Our guide on how to get the Miner’s Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Mystic Armor

The Mystic Armor is a gamble — literally. By wearing this set, you’re betting on your combat skills. Instead of losing health, every time you get hit, you’ll lose rupees. More info on unlock requirements TBD.

Phantom Armor

The Phantom Armor is arguably the strongest armor in the game. Each piece comes with a base stat of +8 defense (compared to the standard +3 defense you’d find on most sets). More info on unlock requirements TBD.

Radiant Armor

Like the Evil Spirit Armor, the Radiant Armor protects you from Skal. Also, you can actually upgrade this one.

You can buy the Radiant Armor in Kakariko Village, but it comes with a staggeringly steep sticker price. Our guide on how to get the Radiant Armor shows you how to reduce its cost significantly.

Royal Guard Armor

The Royal Guard Armor might seem boring (it offers no special effects), but it’s stylish! And as it’s accessible fairly early on in Tears of the Kingdom, there’s no good reason for it not to be among the first armor sets you find.

The Royal Guard Armor is conveniently located entirely within Hyrule Castle, just north of Lookout Landing. Our guide on how to get the Royal Guard Armor can show you precisely where to find each piece of the set.

Rubber Armor

The Rubber Armor does just one thing but does it shockingly well. Each piece increases your resistance to lighting elemental attacks — pretty much mandatory for battling beasts that fight with electricity, like the intimidating Thunder Gleeok. You will, however, look like you’re about to go scuba diving.

The Rubber Armor is yet another armor set for which the pieces have been stashed in various caves around Hyrule. Our guide on how to get the Rubber Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Sky Armor

The Sky Armor is another armor set that give Link a classic look. More info on unlock requirements TBD.

Snowquill Armor

The Snowquill Armor is unbeatable in terms of battling back the cold, but it’ll cost you a cool 2,150 rupees. You can buy the Snowquill Armor in Rito Village. Or our guide on how to get cold resistance can save you a ton of coin.

Soldier’s Armor

Sure, the Solider’s Armor set makes you look just like any member of Hyrule’s rank-and-file (boring...), but its defensive capabilities are nothing to sneeze at — especially in the early game. It does not come with any special perks, however.

The Soldier’s Armor set is found entirely under Hyrule Castle, so can get it on the same trek as your hunt for the Royal Guard Armor. Our guide on how to get the Soldier’s Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Stealth Armor

The Stealth Armor is one of the best early game armor sets for one good reason: It keeps you alive. With its stealth boost perk, you’re better suited to sneak by any fights that would otherwise squash you. And that mask appears in accordance with COVID recommendations.

You can buy the Stealth Armor in Kakariko Village, but it’s laughably expensive. Our guide on how to get the Stealth Armor shows you how to make it slightly less expensive.

Time Armor

Nothing beats a classic. The Time Armor, which bears a strong resemblance to Link’s iconic green tunic from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Smash Bros., is little more than an in-game collector’s item. Comparable in armor rating to other early-set armor sets, it has no special perks. But man, what a looker.

You can find the Time Armor set by exploring the Depths. Our guide on how to get the Time Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Tingle Armor

We have no words because we need no words. If you want the Tingle Armor, our guide on how to get Tingle’s Outfit shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Twilight Armor

The Twilight Armor is another armor set that gives Link a classic look. More info on unlock requirements TBD.

Wind Armor

The Wind Armor is another armor set that gives Link a classic look. More info on unlock requirements TBD.

Yiga Armor

Wait... Where’d Link go?! The Yiga Clan Armor increases your stealth. More crucially, it also allows you to blend in, unnoticed, when sneaking into Yiga Clan hideouts. Plus it’s got a sweet mask.

To get this set, you’ll need to find and defeat a series of Yiga Clan members across Hyrule. Our guide on how to get the Yiga Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.

Zonaite Armor

The Zonaite Armor is among the toughest to find in the game, but the resulting perk is well worth it: It reduces how much energy cell is consumed by the use of Zonai devices. Bring on the most devious Ultrahand death machines.

You can find the Zonaite Armor in the Sky Islands. Our guide on how to get the Zonaite Armor walks you through the various associated puzzles associated with finding this set.

Zora Armor

Somehow, the Zora Armor — which increases your swim speed and lets you swim up waterfalls — looks less like a swimsuit than the Rubber Armor.

You’ll get it (or at least start the hunt to get it) during the “Sidon of the Zora” quest of the main story in Tears of the Kingdom. Our guide on how to get the Zora Armor shows you where to find each piece of the set.