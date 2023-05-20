How to defeat Frox in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Frox is a new monster in the Legend of Zelda series, making its debut in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s gloomy underground. Literally, the place is covered in gloom. While these gigantic, tusked, frog-like monsters may seem intimidating at first, they’re surprising quick to take down once you know what you’re doing, and if you come prepared.

Fortunately, the Frox shares a similarities with the Battle Talus and Stone Talus enemies when it comes to strategies, so if you’re already comfortable with the big brutes, you’re already in good stead. It also has less health, which is always great to know.

The biggest issue, of course, is the location — because, to quote Jamiroquai, we’re going deeper underground (than you would for the Talus enemies).

Where to find Frox in Tears of the Kingdom

There are several Frox in the Depths below Hyrule, but the easiest one to find lies due north of the Great Abandoned Mine, almost directly below the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower.

The nearest travel points are the Nihcayam Lightroot (head south) or the Nogukoyk Lightroot (head north). Thanks to their size, they’re pretty tough to miss.

How to defeat Frox in Tears of the Kingdom

First, make sure you’re prepared. At the very least, you’re going to need arrows and a hammer. If you want an easy life, bring some bomb flowers, but this is not essential.

This is really a boss of two parts: stunning it, then walloping it.

The first and easiest way to stun it is to go defensive. Frox has two main attacks: the body slam — simply run out of the way of that — and what can only be described as “the Kirby.”

If you find yourself getting sucked into the Frox’s gaping maw, you can do your best to sprint away, but the chances are you won’t manage. Instead, turn to face it and shoot a bomb arrow into its mouth. You’ll hear a satisfying glug, and you can watch and smirk as the bomb explodes in the belly of the beast.

The second way to stun it is the same as the Hinox. Follow the golden rule of video games: If you see a big yellow eye, shoot it. This will result in the Frox flopping to the floor.

However you choose to stun Frox, the next step is the same. Run up its arm and look for the big black chunks of stone on its back. Remember that hammer we mentioned? It’s time to go Zoanite mining.

Keep smacking those rocks until they break — this is the quickest way to deal massive damage. You have time to take out maybe two chunks with a decent hammer (we used the Stone Talus Hammer) before Frox throws you off and you have to stun it again.

You don’t, strictly speaking, need to break all of the rocks if you hit it in the eye enough times, but you should be able to break them all after just two stuns.

What do you do with Frox fang?

Unlike the Flux Construct or the Stone Talus, the Frox doesn’t drop anything that you can only Fuse to a weapon — everything it drops can be picked up. However, because of the nature of the fight, you’ll probably find that the items dropped are a little more widespread than usual.

The main item drop here is Zoanite, the vital component you need to refine into crystalized charges, which you in turn trade for an extra energy cell to power your Zonai devices.

But that’s not all, folks. If you’re lucky, you can get a piece of large Zoanite, or if you’re very lucky, the Frox can drop a large crystalized charge.

Finally, we have the body parts: Frox fang, Frox fingernail, and Frox guts. The fingernail adds +10 Fuse attack power while the fang adds a whopping +14. Both can be cooked into an elixir, as can the guts, which only add +1 power.