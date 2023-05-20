Kumamayn Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kumamayn Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Necluda Sky region.

Our guide will help you find the Kumamayn Shrine location and walk you through the “East Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Kumamayn Shrine location

Kumamayn Shrine is in the East Necluda Sky region of Hyrule, just east of the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are (2856, -2858, 1212).

Visiting the Kumamayn Shrine location will start the “East Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest.

East Necluda Sky Crystal shrine quest solution

The crystal you need to open Kumamayn Shrine is nearby, but it’s attached to a Flux Construct 3. Head northwest to the large, round island to find it.

The fight against this Flux Construct is like any other fight you’ve had against others, but it’s dialed up a bit. The target block you’re looking for will change positions in the construct frequently and it just hits harder.

Luckily, there are a handful of Zonai springs scattered around. Use them throughout the fight to launch yourself, and then draw your bow to slow time. That will give you a shot on the target block before it moves. Aerocuda and Keese eyes also help your arrows find their target.

All Flux Construct fights have three parts: humanoid, floating platform, and cube.

When the Flux Construct is shaped like a person, keep moving so it can't hit you until it pauses. At that point, target the glowing block with your bow to stun it and deal some damage. If you're quick, you can also grab the main block with Ultrahand and pull it out. That will collapse the construct and give you a chance to beat on the main cube with melee weapons.

to ride one back up to the platform so you can target the main block. For the cube phase, run away as the cube rolls and chases you. Keep running until the cube jumps and tries to slam you. At that point, either hit the target cube with some arrows (if you can see it), or start pulling cubes off with Ultrahand — once you pull off enough, the construct will collapse and you can switch back to melee weapons.

After the Flux Construct is defeated, carry the sky crystal south. At the corner, you’ll see some ruins and an L-shaped Zonai construction with two large springs.

Grab that prebuilt assembly and carry it to the right. There’s a stake on the back side, so you can position it however you want. Rotate it up 45° and stake it into the ground near the edge of the island. Place the sky crystal on top of the springs and launch it over to the first island to the west.

Launch it, and then launch yourself to follow it. Carry the sky crystal over to the shrine to complete the “East Necluda Sky Crystal” shrine quest.

Kumamayn Shrine puzzle solution

Kumamayn Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so just head in to collect your rewards: a Zonaite bow and a Light of Blessing.