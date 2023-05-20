 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to defeat Hinox in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here’s what to do with the Hinox horn

Link runs away from a Hinox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Hinox is a recurring sub-boss in the Legend of Zelda series, and can be found in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Ridge and West Necluda regions. For long-time fans of the Zelda franchise, the return of this baddie is certainly a sight for sore eye.

This cyclopean monster follows a fairly straightforward attack pattern, and shouldn’t present too much of an issue if you’re in the mid-game and have decent gear. As long as you remember to pack a bow, a bunch of arrows, and a few strong melee weapons, you’ll be fine.

Where to find Hinox in Tears of the Kingdom

There are several Hinox in Tears of the Kingdom, but the easiest to find is in the Rowan Plain, east of the Forgotten Temple and just west of the Kiuyoyou Shrine. You can see it on the map below.

A map shows the location of the Hinox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The best thing about taking down this Hinox is that it’s taking a nap, meaning that you can almost always get the jump on it.

A Hinox sleeps in the woods in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

How to defeat the Hinox in Tears of the Kingdom

First, make sure you’re prepared. At the very least, you’re going to need arrows and a strong weapon. We used a mighty Lynel bow and a Stone Talus hammer, and it went down in under a minute.

When you’re ready, sneak up behind the Hinox. As long as you crouch and move slowly, you can get extremely close.

Link sneaks up on a sleeping Hinox in a field in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

When you’re ready, equip your strongest weapon and just start hammering the enemy. This isn’t an official Sneakstrike, but we still took off a third of its health before it even stood up.

Link attacks a Hinox and takes away a third of its health in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once the Hinox is on its feet, the real fight begins. Swap to your bow as it stands up, run backwards and take aim. It’s a fairly slow-moving enemy at this point, with a slow turning circle. Once you see the blue of its iris, you can rain righteous fury upon it with your arrow. If you want to go for the flavor win, you can stick a bomb flower on it, but a normal arrow will do just fine, as you can see from the screenshot below.

Link shoots a Hinox in the eye in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

This will make the Hinox cover its eye and stumble backwards, stunned, giving you’re a brief window (around five seconds) to attack unimpeded. Go and attack its feet until it dies. With a decent melee weapon, you won’t need more than one arrow to take down this monster.

What rewards do you get from a Hinox?

Hinox drops a collection of items once you defeat it, as you can see from the screen below. There will be a couple of monster parts, and a couple of bits of fruit.

Link stands next to a fruit drop from a defeated Hinox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

A defeated Hinox leaves behind a fruit drop, including apple, wildberry, voltfruit, palm fruit, mighty bananas, and fortified pumpkin. Which fruit you get is entirely random.

A compendium shows the details of the Hinox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

On top of that, there are three monster parts that you can grab, including the Hinox horn, which offers +12 Fuse attack power. That’s a nice buff, and not surprising, considering how spiky it is.

Link takes a photo of a bunch of fruit on the ground in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Similarly, the Hinox tooth offers +8 while the Hinox toenail adds +7 attack power. Despite the toenail being “as tough as plate armor,” according to the item description, it doesn’t add any defense to your shield.

