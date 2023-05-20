How to get the Tingle Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tingle’s Outfit might not be the strongest, but it does let you rep everyone’s favorite fairy stan.

It’s possible to stumble onto all three parts of the Tingle set just by wandering, but you can get clues to their locations by picking up three Misko’s Treasure side quests (as the result of completing another Misko side quest). You could also just skip to the locations and maps lower down if you want to bypass the legwork.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Tingle’s Armor set guide will walk you through the four side quests that get you the clues you need to find all three pieces of Tingle’s outfit, and then show you exactly where to find Tingle’s Shirt, Tingle’s Tights, and Tingle’s Hood.

Misko’s Cave of Chests side quest

The three Misko’s Treasures side quests that lead to Tingle’s gear become available after you complete the “Misko’s Cave of Chests” side quest in Eldin Canyon.

Head to Cephla Lake Cave at (2607, 1326, 0149). Outside, you’ll find two brothers, Domidak and Prissen, being frustrated about their inability to find a treasure in the cave. There are many chests inside, and all but one contain only a single green rupee. They also drop a hint about how to find the chest.

Turn around from the mouth of the cave to find a dog hanging out at the brothers’ camp. Drop a handful of raw meat — gourmet and prime meat work as well, as do bird drumsticks — on the ground. Each time the dog eats a piece, a pink glow will appear over its head and it’ll like you a little more. After the dog eats enough, it’ll head off into the cave.

Follow the dog inside, and wait for it to lay down in front of a partially buried chest. Use Ultrahand to pop it out of the ground, and open it for the Ember Trousers. The brothers will show up and be disappointed, but they’ll also set you on the “Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity” side quest.

Head outside and talk to them again. After some arguing, they’ll tell you about three of the bandit Misko’s old manuscripts — at a cost of 100 rupees each. All three are about “the green clothes of a man who admired fairies.”

Hearing them will give you three riddles to solve and start three side quests — “Misko’s Treasure: Twins Manuscript,” “Misko’s Treasure: Pirate Manuscript,” and “Misko’s Treasure: Heroine Manuscript” — to complete.

Tingle’s Shirt location // Misko’s Treasure: Twin Manuscript side quest

The riddle from “Misko’s Treasure: Twin Manuscript” in your Adventure Log reads:

In West Necluda stand twins poised to duel. Each contains a cavern that faces the other. Show the little twin’s sign to the big twin to open the door to my treasure.

The “twins” referenced in Misko’s manuscript are the Dueling Peaks in West Necluda. Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is the closest. You’re looking for a pair of caves on the western end of the canyon between them. The big twin’s cave — Dueling Peaks South Cave is relatively high on the south wall, and the little twin’s cave — Dueling Peaks North Cave — is much lower on the north side.

Both cave entrances are hard to spot, so you’re going to need to look around a bit. If you have the Travel Medallion, head to Dueling Peaks South Cave first and drop a fast travel point at the entrance so you won’t have to climb all the way back up. Drop down to Dueling Peaks North Cave when you’re ready.

Dueling Peaks North Cave

When you enter Dueling Peaks North Cave at (1192, -1856, 0159)﻿, you’ll have to deal with a pair of Horriblins. Continue through the larger room at the back.

The “sign” mentioned in the clue is painted on the ceiling. Face northwest and look up — the triangle is slightly isosceles with the longer point pointed up.

Dueling Peaks South Cave

Climb back up to Dueling Peaks South Cave at (1184, -1944, 0246) and head inside. You’ll have to deal with a Like Like right by the entrance.

Look above the Like Like and just a little to the right to find a ledge you can climb up to. Do that.

Your job in the room you find is to recreate the pattern from Dueling Peaks North Cave on the floor buttons here by placing rocks on them. Set the four rocks on the buttons shown in the image above.

When the door opens, head inside and open the chest for Tingle’s Shirt.

Tingle’s Tights location // Misko’s Treasure: Pirate Manuscripts side quest

The riddle from “Misko’s Treasure: Pirate Manuscript” in your Adventure Log reads:

A forgotten pirate cavern lurks at the foot of Cape Cales, overlooking the Necluda Sea. The short, shrill song of wind through lips will open the way to my treasure.

The “Misko’s Treasure: Pirate Manuscript” is a bit more staightforward. Head to Cape Cales all the way to the east along the southern edge of East Necluda. It’s a bit of a haul heading east-southeast from Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, or you can drop in from Kumamayn Shrine if you’ve unlocked it.

From the top of the promitory, face east (there’s a Korok hanging out up there) and jump off. Paraglide or dive almost all the way down to the water. Head just a little north, and then look back to the west. You’ll spot Cape Cales Cliffside Cave at the waterline.

Swim inside and stand on the floating wood panel. Hit down on the D-pad to whistle — the “short, shrill song of wind through lips” from the riddle — and the back wall will slide open.

Swim inside and take a left to find a beach you can stand on to regroup. Use the two wood panels there to make a raft and head to the pirate ship in the center of the cave.

Deal with the Stalkoblins on the deck, and then make your way to the boxes on the south (aft) end. You’ll find a chest hidden behind them containing Tingle’s Tights.

Tingle’s Hood location // “Misko’s Treasure: Heroine Manuscript” side quest

The riddle from “Misko’s Treasure: Heroine Manuscript” in your Adventure Log reads:

Statues of the eight heroines reside in the desert. Enter the valley carved into Hemaar’s Descent, and shine the light of day upon the towering eighth. The path to the treasure will open before you.

When (the remains of) seven of the heroine statues are in the Gerudo Desert, you’re heading to the Statue of the Eighth Heroine in the Gerudo Highlands at (-4365, -0510, 0464). The nearest tower is Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, but Otutsum Shrine is even closer. You can also drop down from Mayasiar Shrine in the Sky.

When you arrive, face north. Along the top of the canyone, there’s a chest with three Zonai mirros inside on a small ledge on the left (west) side, and a couple mirrors on the ground on the right.

For the “shine the light of day” part of the riddle, find some nearby sunshine (wait until daytime, if you have to), grab a mirror with Ultrahand, and point it so the light beam hits the sensor on the statue’s chest. A cave will open just above the sensor — the creatively named Statue of the Eighth Heroine Cave.

Inside, the cave is full of Gibdos. Electric damage works great against them, but fire damage is a close second. Handle them, and then grab the fan from the pile of sand on the right.

Use it to clear the sand out of the hut in the middle of the cave to reveal the chest holding Tingle’s Hood.

Tingle Armor set upgrades and set bonus

You cannot enhance or upgrade the Tingle set at a Great Fairy because it’s already perfect.

Wearing all three pieces, though, will give you a Night Speed Up set bonus.