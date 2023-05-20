How to get the Rubber Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Rubber Armor set is scattered across Hyrule, and getting all the pieces takes some time and spelunking. Each piece is tucked away in a cave and guarded by some challenging monsters, so make sure to bring along stamina and health restoratives in addition to hefty reserve of arrows.

The result is well worth the effort, though. The Rubber Armor set reduces damage taken from electricity and prevents you from getting shocked — key for your fight against beasts like the Thunder Gleeok. Here’s where to find the Rubber Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom.

Rubber Armor chest piece location

You can get the Rubber Armor chest piece early in the game, shortly after landing back in Hyrule for the first time. This piece of the set is in Whistling Hill Cave, a small cave system between Whistling Hill and Lake Kolomo, which is directly north of Teniten Shrine.

You’re looking for this cave specifically:

Use a hammer or bomb to unblock the entrance, and step inside. To your left is another rock pile. Some gems and two Electric Keese are behind it. Keep moving ahead until the path gives way to a drop. Three Bokoblin skeletons are resting below. Deal with them however you like, though know that there’s a bomb flower to your right that makes the process much simpler.

The path leads you to an open chamber. To your right is an alcove blocked by vines, concealing a chest that contains a traveler’s shield. Grab that, then climb up the wall at the other end of the chamber. The path ahead is an incline with a Like-Like at the top. It spews three large boulders in quick succession, and getting hit by one removes a significant number of hearts.

Wait until the last boulder is gone, then quickly run up the incline. You’re safe to ignore the Like-Like after that. It continues spitting rocks, but the chamber’s structure means they can’t really reach you.

Bust the rocks inside for some gems, and grab the bomb flowers on the wall. Destroy the rocks blocking the way forward. The next chamber is full of puddles, with an electric Like-Like waiting for you at the other end. This one spews several lightning balls, so make sure to stay out of the puddles.

Wait for the Like-Like to expose its red core, then fire an arrow at that core. Equip your strongest weapon to make short work of the creature while it’s down. Blow up the wall behind it, and grab the Rubber Armor chest piece, which grants shock resistance and +3 defense, from the chest inside.

Rubber Armor head piece location

Getting the head piece takes a bit more effort and, depending on how much of the map you’ve explored so far, possibly a lot of legwork as well. The Rubber Helm is deep inside Sarjon Cave, which is on the eastern edge of the Faron region. If you’ve traveled to Faron already, the fastest way to reach Sarjon Cave is by fast traveling to Lakeside Stable (via the Joju-u-u Shrine) and heading northwest.

If not, unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, cook three or four meals that fully replenish stamina, and glide southeast from the tower. Here’s where the cave is:

You’re looking for this:

The cave is essentially an underground waterway with curtains of vines blocking each section. The first few segments have ledges on the side where you can stop and recover stamina.

You’ll occasionally encounter some electric Horriblins hanging on the roof. The best way to deal with these is aiming an arrow at their head and firing. The Horriblins will fall into the water and drown. Fuse a Keese Eyeball to the arrow if you’re struggling with aim, Fuse a Keese Eyeball to your arrow to give it a homing effect.

Once you reach a larger chamber with some palm tree logs, though, that’s your sign to build a raft. There are no ledges from there on, and you won’t make it to the end by swimming, even with an extra stamina wheel. Attach a fan to the back of your makeshift raft to help speed things along.

You’ll sail through a few more chambers, each with one or two Horriblins, until you finally reach a rougher section with rapids that gives way to a waterfall.

Make sure to attack the Bubbulfrog and get its Bubbul Gem, and then follow the path through to a chamber where the Rubber Helm — granting +3 defense in addition to shock resistance — awaits.

Destroy the stones behind the chest to get some precious gems before you leave.

Rubber Armor legs piece location

The Rubber Tights are in a cave in Horon Lagoon, which is east of the Lanayru Reservoir. If you’ve visited the Apogek Shrine or Yomizuk Shrine, fast travel back to them for easy access. You could also launch yourself out of the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and glide east. Here’s where you need to go:

And here’s what your approach looks like from above:

This cave is comparatively simpler and less deadly than the others, though you’ll still need a stamina recovery meal to make it to the end, plus a bomb flower, which you can find inside

Glide down into the cave and swim until you reach a large rock. Stop there for a second to recover your stamina, then keep swimming ahead.

The tunnel opens into a small chamber with another rock formation in the center. The back half of the formation is covered in pointy stone spikes that damage you if you touch them, so don’t do that.

Swim to the front, and use a bomb flower to clear the way. The chest with the Rubber Tights, which grant +3 defense and some shock resistance, is in the next chamber.